Tom Holland meets little boy who saved his sister

During the filming of the latest movie, Spider Man: No Way Home, the protagonists received the little boy who saved his sister from the brutal attack by a dog last year by receiving 100 points on his face.

Several videos are circulating showing Tom Holland on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, meeting little Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from a dog attack last year, needing 100 stitches to the face. His story traveled the world and he was nicknamed as the “little big hero”

While other Avengers actors have called Bridger to greet him since the attack, Spider-Man fans can now see the love Holland and his co-star, Zendaya, showed him after the incident.

On the set of the movie, Tom Holland took time out to greet Walker, now 7, and even allowed him to try on the mask and strike his best Spider-Man pose as Zendaya watched.

Another video shows Bridger and Holland, who invited him on set last year, navigating the sky through a coordinated stunt, and even taking a selfie in midair.



The little big hero

On July 9, 2020, Bridger Walker was playing with his sister when a neighbor’s dog crossed their path. Seeing that the animal did not have good intentions, he decided to act. It was there that Walker stood between the animal and his sister to defend her, receiving the bites and the attack of the can.

The terrible story was shared by his aunt on social networks, where he showed images of the consequences that the child suffered.

“My 6-year-old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by putting himself between her and an attacking dog. After being bitten several times on the face and head, he took his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe, “Nicole Walker told Instagram, along with photos of the two children.

The little hero received nearly 100 stitches on his face, mostly on his left cheek, and came within inches of losing his eye. After being discharged from the hospital, he said that “If someone had to die, I thought it had to be me”.

In addition, Nicole made a call to the actors of the saga “Avengers” to see if they could send a greeting to Bridger. “We love our brave boy and we want all other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. We know our little hero would love to receive words of encouragement from his favorite heroes, ”wrote the aunt, with mentions of stars like Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

First dream come true

American actor Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel movies, reacted to the Birdger story on July 15, 2020.

“Captain America here, I read your story, I saw what you did and I’m sure you heard this a lot in the last few days, but let me be the next to tell you: Dude, you are a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless … your sister is so lucky to have you as an older brother. Your parents must be very proud of you, “he added.