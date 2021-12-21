Tom Cruise lands by helicopter in the garden of an English family | People

American actor Tom Cruise landed by helicopter in the spacious garden of a family in Warwickshire (England) as part of the recording of the new installment of the action saga Mission Impossible, according to local media on Tuesday.

The well-known Hollywood star, 59, used Alison Webb’s property for one of the scenes in the film after the owner of the garden was notified that a celebrity – whose name was not disclosed – would land there as it was temporarily closed Coventry airfield.

As a thank you, Cruise allowed Webb’s children to take a helicopter ride in addition to posing for numerous photos with the family.

Speaking to the British television channel BBC, this citizen said that she thought it would be “cool” if her children were able to witness the helicopter landing in her garden, an experience that was “surreal” for them.

After exiting the device, the popular actor “approached the children to chat with them; he greeted us with his elbow and thanked us,” Webb revealed.

The media also indicate that the actor also went to an Indian restaurant in the city of Birmingham, where he had chicken Tikka Massala and where he left 60 pounds (about 70 euros / 82 dollars) to tip the employees.