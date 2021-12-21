“Tom Cruise is obsessed with finishing ‘Mission Impossible 7’, it’s a nightmare”

VSeveral members of the film crew of the new installment of ‘Mission Impossible’ have recognized the British newspaper The Sun that the attitude of Tom cruise it is not particularly constructive. “He is obsessed with finishing the film and nothing will stop him, it is a nightmare,” these testimonies have explained.

Tom cruise It is strictly following health protocols to prevent the coronavirus from affecting its plans. In fact, it has acquired robotic arms to perform tests to detect covid.

It is not the first time Tom cruise is in the focus of controversy for this type of situation. At the end of 2020, some audios showed the actor very upset during the filming of ‘Mission Impossible’. “Movies are being made because of us. If we suspend people it will cost them their fucking jobs, their home and their family,” he said then.

This led to the resignation of some members of the team. In any case, the precautions of Tom cruise they may be justified. In fact, in February 2020 the filming of the film in Venice had to stop due to the pandemic in northern Italy.

“Out of precaution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and the efforts of the local Venetian government to stop public gatherings in response to the coronavirus threat, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice.” , affirmed then the communiqué of Paramount Pictures. Cruise doesn’t want any more surprises.