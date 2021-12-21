Tom Brady imposes mark with his selection to the Pro Bowl 2022

Tom brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccanners became the only player in the NFL with 15 invitations to the Stars game (Pro bowl) when announcing its call for the 2022 edition.

Brady, winner of seven rings Super bowl, left behind in 14 nominations four Hall of Fame legends: tight end Tony Gonzalez, passer Peyton Manning, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews and defensive lineman. Merlin olsen.

It’s the Buccanners’ second quarterback call-up. The previous invitations were obtained as a player of the New england patriots.

The quarterback is the season’s leader in passing yards with 4,348, although in the last game his team was shut out 9-0 by the New orleans saints.

The NFL reported that, in addition to Brady, the defensive lineman and the receiver of the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald Y Cooper kupp, the corridor of the Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor, as well as the tight end of the Kansas city chiefs Travis Kelce.

Donald is a dominant defender with 10 quarterback sacks on the season as well as two provoked fumbles, a leader down the line for the Rams. His teammate Kupp is first in receptions in the league. He has 1,489 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor is considered a killer in the Colts’ running game. He is number one in yards gained with 1,518, behind second for Joe Mixon of the Bengals with 1,094.

The representative of the champion of the American ConferenceTravis Kelce is the best at his tight end position. He has 1,166 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 6 of next year.

Voting, in which fans, players and coaches participate, for the 2021 Pro Bowl opened on November 17 and closed on December 17.

The full squad for the 2022 event will be released next Wednesday.

With information from EFE