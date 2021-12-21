Tigres Femenil overshadowed the celebrations of Rayadas in the ‘Volcán’

Chalet: Female Tigers lived one of the most complicated chapters in its history before and after having lost the Apertura 2021 title … and it had nothing to do with strictly sports. The varsity team got into the eye of the hurricane with gestures that left much to be desired and that unleashed criticism fans and journalists.

It all started with the warm-up of the felines, with a shirt ‘in support’ of Stephany Mayor. He wasn’t injured or anything, but the forward was suspended for elbowing Diana Garcia in the first leg. For this reason, rivals and other fans of the Liga MX Femenil attacked the player and the entire team strongly, considering that it was not a situation to recognize or support.

But that was not all because we had 90 minutes to go and in the end the game reached penalties. From before the kickoff and until the last instances, The ‘Incomparables’ booed and called the Rayadas loud. However, this held true even when Monterrey already had the trophy in hand.

It is normal that when receiving the champion trophy, any team appears on the stadium screens, even if it is not yours. Well this time it wasn’t like that. The albiazul fans had to see the award from a distance because the people of Tigres Femenil removed that shot and put their shield. Although Mexican soccer has many rivalries, this is something unusual in any category.

And of course, the claims of the followers of Rayadas they did not wait.

As if that were not enough, the criticism about Tigres Femenil continued because the stadium lights went out before the festivities ended. And not only that, TUDN continued to broadcast their post-match interviews when the background was completely dark. The production people did their thing to illuminate the conductors and players, but it was all recorded.

Hours later, the feline team issued a statement to explain that this was part of their normal protocols. But there the question comes in, would the same have happened with Tigres Femenil champion?

“We clarify that This error was generated by the corresponding technical area that followed the normal protocols for evacuating the stadium and that unfortunately it did not take into account that a live broadcast was taking place in the field. We reiterate our apologies to TUDN, the public, Las Rayadas and their families“Said the club.