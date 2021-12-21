Throwing an object at Las Rayadas, it joins Las Nahueladas de Guzmán

In the final match between Tigres and Rayadas, of the Liga MX Femenil, Nahuel Guzmán added another controversy to his career in Mexico

The goalkeeper of Tigres, Nahuel Guzmán returned to star in a new controversy. In the Final of the Liga MX Femenil between Tigres and Rayadas, the Argentine was present in El ‘Volcán’ and his action against the Monterrey players went viral on social networks.

Nahuel Guzmán added another controversy to his career in Mexican soccer. Getty Images

When the Rayadas footballers were finishing their warm-up exercises prior to the start of the match, El ‘Patón’ approached with a white object in his hand and threw it in the direction of the players.

The object that Guzmán threw did not reach the rival players, but it remained at the level of the large area. The goalkeeper’s action was captured by the fans who were present in the building and began to upload it to social networks, where he was questioned by rival supporters, while supporters of the local team defended him.

ESPN Digital reviews some of the most controversial chapters of Nahuel Guzmán throughout his career in Liga MX

Push to Nicolás Castillo

Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán experienced one of the controversial episodes within the MX League in Clausura 2018, in which he had a problem on the pitch with forward Nicolás Castillo.

During a match between the UANL and the UNAM Pumas, the goalkeeper gave the attacker a push when he was near the post, an event that monopolized the spotlight for the actions of the Tigres goalkeeper, but everything remained there.

The claim to Miguel Layún

Nahuel Guzmán experienced another episode of this type in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League against Rayados de Monterrey when he had complaints at the end of the match against defender Miguel Layún.

After Rayados de Monterrey obtained victory in that final, Layún decided to approach the Tigres players to greet them and this was frowned upon by the goalkeeper, for which he made a strong claim.

The elbow to Edgar Méndez

One more of Nahuel Guzmán’s controversial moments was in the final of the Leagues Cup between Tigres and Cruz Azul, after he elbowed forward Edgar Méndez in a play, which caused the whistler to show him the red card, already In the end, the capital’s team took the victory in that commitment played in 2019.

Shouts to Caixinha

Before the confrontation between Cruz Azul and Tigres, Caixinha assured that the Monterrey team was not a “great” team, so that, with the defeat at the Azteca Stadium, the ‘Patón’ threw expletives at the Portuguese strategist, who limited himself to saying, “What’s up, Nahuel, everything okay? If you want to tell me something, you can say it to my face. Have a good trip back ”.

Kick to Eduardo Aguirre

The goalkeeper of the Tigres has had several moments of this type and another one is the one that he lived with Eduardo Aguirre in a match against Santos Laguna, within this year.

Nahuel Guzmán sought in that confrontation to clear the ball, but ended up kicking the player of the Lagunero team, although the situation did not pass to greater.

He lost his head against America

During the final against the Eagles, Nahuel committed a foul on Michael Arroyo that ended with the marking of a penalty, which was charged by the Ecuadorian and sentenced the score 3-0 in favor of Coapa’s, also that the feline goalkeeper was expelled .

Mocked the press

At the end of one of Tigres’ training sessions, Guzmán came out accompanied by Lucas Zelarayán and Guido Pizarro and made sounds of vultures and vipers towards the media present in the Zuazua Cave.