Through the national days of recovery of services, Social Security strengthened the access to health of its beneficiaries

The past days from December 17 to 19, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) held the 14th National Day of Recovery of Medical Services in 2021, the last of the year, which concludes this exercise of care for beneficiaries by services that had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the firm objective of reinforcing access to right-hand health, the institute carried out 3,242 surgeries and 65,000 surgeries in 33 IMSS Representation Offices throughout the country and 23 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE). 211 Specialty, Family Medicine, Stomatology and Nutrition consultations.

To improve the lives of patients with various diseases, particularly chronic degenerative diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure and cancer, 11 kidney transplants were carried out, nine corneal, two liver and one bone marrow, as well as nine multi-organ donations and eight of tissues.

In terms of prevention, 3 thousand 53 mammograms were performed, 6 thousand 398 clinical breast examinations, one thousand 13 complete vaccination schedules, 49 vasectomies, 736 Social Work interventions, 18 thousand 296 detections of diabetes, 20 thousand 172 of arterial hypertension, 3,225 of cervico-uterine cancer and 5,214 of Hepatitis C.

Through the strategy “120 days of recovery of health services” the greatest demand for surgical care was met in specialties of: general and plastic and reconstructive surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, traumatology and orthopedics, as well as urology.

In the Outpatient Clinic it was in general surgery, gynecology, internal medicine, neurology, ophthalmology, oncology, psychiatry, traumatology and orthopedics, and urology.

In the specific case of Chiapas, the goal of 100 percent was met in the consultation of specialties of trauma, pediatric surgery, urology and nephrology; Family medicine consultations and detections of chronic diseases were carried out.

In the State of Mexico, 45 Family Medicine Units (FMU) applied 288 High Continuity Family Planning Methods in women of childbearing age and with priority for chronic pathology; 70 vasectomies without scalpel and 42 bilateral tubal occlusion, 155 surgical procedures, among others.

In Tabasco, Surgical Days were held on cataract extraction surgery and intraocular lens placement. Generating 672 ophthalmology consultations. Achieving 334 operated patients and 676 surgical procedures.

At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 25 de Monterrey, Nuevo León, external consultation sessions were held in General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Medical Oncology, Genetics and Transplants; an ophthalmology surgical day, two liver transplants, one bone marrow, three kidney transplants, and five cornea transplants, as well as endoscopy and magnetic resonance imaging.

In the Hospital de Especialidades No. 2 of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, the consultation of Ophthalmology, Nephrology, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology and Urology was increased; Traumatology and Orthopedics, Angiology, General Surgery, Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology surgeries.

The institute highlighted that the objective of these conferences has been to promote actions that allow continuity and strengthen the prevention, promotion and health care of the right-of-life, while continuing to serve patients with COVID-19.