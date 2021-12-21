This was the transformation of Nicole Kidman into one of the most important icons on TV – New Woman

“Being the Ricardos”, the dramatic film that captures the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, by I Love lucy is already giving a lot to talk about. And it is that although opinions are divided, it is a fact that Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem had the papers like a glove.

Many said that Kidman was not the best option to give life to beloved Lucy, something that made him on the verge of abandoning the project. According to the actress, when she began to doubt herself, the director himself, Aaron Sorkin, ended up convincing her that she was perfect.

“[Soy] a human being, so there’s a moment where you say, ‘God, maybe I’m not the right person for this,’ ”Kidman told Today. “That’s where having someone like Aaron [Sorkin, quien dirigió y escribió la película biográfica], who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I don’t want a perfect performance or imitation of Lucy. No no no no no.'”

Lucie Arnaz, Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, praised Kidman’s performance, adding that she managed to capture the “core essence” of the television star. “Nicole did a spectacular job,” Lucie Arnaz told the magazine. The Palm Springs Life in August.

Nicole Kidman

The 54-year-old actress described Lucille Ball as a ‘complex’ woman, for which she had to spend hours practicing her iconic ‘voice’, gestures and gestures. To achieve this, Kidman had training with a vocal coach who helped him achieve the perfect intonation.

‘[Fue una] crazy amount of hours working meticulously on the physicality, on the voice, on the movements, just learning the words, ‘Nicole told The Daily Telegraph.

According to Kidman, one of the challenges of playing Lucy was that he never knew much about her while he was growing up in Australia but that when he got the role, he found many similarities. “I loved to dance. He loved to dance. I saw in her the excess strength, her hard, unstoppable drive to make things work, to move on, to succeed. His stamina in making and filming reminded me of my mother, ”he said. go

To get the look, the actress had a shocking physical transformation with prosthetics in her nose and mouth but they also had to make up her eyebrows completely, something that changed her physiognomy.

Nicole Kidman

In context, I love lucy It is an American series that aired during the 1950s (1951-1957). It became one of the most popular, winning five Emmy Awards and airing in numerous countries. The genius she showed throughout the seasons led her to continue to be recognized even in these times. In 2007 the show was listed as one of the “100 Best TV Shows of All-TIME“

The film becomes a “B-side” of the story as it follows Ball and Arnaz through a difficult week of filming. I love lucy, from the script readings to the closing of the recordings with a live audience. The drama also narrates fragments of the life of the famous couple.

The film opened in New York City on December 7, 2021, and had an exclusive release in the United States on December 10, 2021. It was finally released globally on Prime Video on December 21, 2021.