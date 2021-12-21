This is how they hid Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on the set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ – movie news

Since the filming of ‘Iron Man’, Marvel Studios has managed to hide the special appearances or cameos of actors in certain films and the same could happen with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures took care of the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home as much as they could, some photographs were leaked, but no one could give credit or endorse them as good. Both actors were approached in the street, red carpets, parties or other places and they already seemed bored with the question. They ripped us off in the most cannon way! They are dedicated to acting for a reason. We will tell you how they were able to film their scenes without a single journalist giving the whistle.

It all started in 2008, when Iron Man left us all speechless with the performance of Robert Downey Jr., as Tony Stark, and the post-credits scene where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appears suggesting the then future reunion of The Avengers. To get started, the scene was planned almost to the end, the actor’s agent asked Kevin Feige, producer, and Jon Favreau, director, if they had something for their client and that’s where the spark came from.

Not only did Samuel open Nick Fury’s comics and see his face in it, but also both creatives. That’s where the tickle of ‘what if we reunite The Avengers?’ Began. Then, They signed the character and implemented a strategy to release the surprise without any previous spoilers. At least they tried, because later there was a gossip who leaked the actor’s presence at the studios where Downey Jr. was about to finish the film.

They hired a driver to come to the actor’s building, I would upload it completely covered in the back, enter the filming studios and go to the plate where the camera was already ready, with a select and reduced staff to avoid leaks, and thus the filming of their participation could be carried out. Feige made the decision to remove any indication of his presence: in calls, dressing room, shouting his name aloud and even removing it from promotional and commercial images.



Unfortunately, days later all the acting of the production was leaked and the appearance of Fury was spoiled. Now with Spider-Man: No Way Home, too there was a snitch on the plate or editing room, because, if you have already seen the tape, the leaked frames coincide with the third act of the story, specifically those of the Statue of Liberty. However, no one saw the actors at any time in the calls or filming.



No paparazzo captured them. Tom Holland has mentioned that, for example, Willem Dafoe wore a hoodie at all times (perhaps his Goblin outfit), and he met him unexpectedly and unexpectedly. They didn’t catch him, either, Jamie Foxx, Rhys Ifans, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, or Charlie Cox. Nick Fury’s technique had to be improved, delivery cars, catering or less luxurious vehicles had to be used to get them all without being seen by watchmen in pens or props.



Will they ever reveal the method? Hopefully not, what they did was effective until the last moment and may be functional in the future. The James Bond-style strategy has benefited them with a worldwide box office hit of more than $ 594 million., according to the Box Office Mojo portal, this Monday. Do you have any theory of what the trick could be to evade the press and the production itself? Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a work of art even in that.