Although at first they tried to carry their relationship with secrecy, the truth is that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer hide their love. After 17 years of his breakup, and after JLo broke his engagement with Alex Rodríguez, Bennifer seems to be at his best.

In fact, recently, The couple was caught visiting some of the most luxurious mansions for sale in Los Angeles in order to move in together. There is even talk of a possible wedding between celebrities, however, the latter has not yet been confirmed.

Yes indeed, The couple has not stopped walking through the streets of California, in the company of their respective children, showing how happy they are with this second chance.

This is how Jennifer Lopez reacted when asked about Ben Affleck in the middle of an interview

And it is that, the happiness that the couple projects is difficult to hide, therefore, during your time through the program Today of the NBC, journalist Hoda Kotb could not resist and directly questioned The Bronx Diva about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

“You seem happier. Look, I just have to tell you that every time I see a picture of you with Ben I think ‘he seems happier, he seems happier’. Are they happier? “Hoda questioned.

Given this, JLo evaded the question and continued talking about the re-release of the single “Love make the world“, subject for which the Puerto Rican was being interviewed in the company of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

But nevertheless, the journalist did not give up and refuted: “Wait, I’m who you are talking to, you know”, But Jennifer had no intention of exposing her private life, so he just responded with a solid “I know. You can call me. You have my number!” Check the moment!

Although the interpreter of ‘Change the Step‘did not give details of their relationship, A couple of weeks ago he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he “has never been better” than now in his life. “I’m super happy. I know people always ask, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is. I’ve never been better“, he sentenced.