This is FLauncher, an open source launcher without ads or recommendations for your Android TV

A few weeks ago Android TV updated the design of its interface by offering its users a new application launcher inspired by Google TV, which resulted in an interface full of recommendations and advertising, which did not convince some users.

Luckily, Android TV allows us to change the launcher of our television to install some of the alternatives that we can find in the Play Store, such as the new one FLauncher.

This is FLauncher for Android TV

FLauncher is an application launcher for Android TV by Open Source, and developed with Flutter, which is reminiscent of the minimalist interface that the first versions of Android TV had, in which it simply showed the installed applications, without showing ads or recommendations.

The project FLauncher It is still in an initial stage of its development, but in today’s update the launcher begins to point out very good ways to become one of the best alternatives to change the interface of our television or device with Android TV.

In the current version it allows us to organize our applications by customizable categories. Within each category we can order the applications, hide them, uninstall them or access the information of an application. In the launcher settings we can edit the name of the categories, change the wallpaper or access the Android TV settings.

Currently FLauncher is in English, but we can edit the name of the categories to put them in our language. In addition, the developer offers the FLauncher source code for any developer to download and create their own implementation, such as translating its entire interface into other languages.

FLauncher

Via | XDA Developers

