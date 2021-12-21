They reveal that the asteroid Ryugu contains some of the “most primordial” materials ever examined on Earth

Experts believe that the celestial body probably contains material from the nebula from which the Sun and its planets were born billions of years ago.

A group of scientists has concluded that the tiny rock particles taken from the asteroid Ryugu are some of the “most primordial” fragments of material ever examined on our planet, according to an article published this Monday in Nature Astronomy.



The celestial body measures about 900 meters in diameter and orbits the Sun between Earth and Mars, sometimes crossing the orbit of our planet. Experts believe that this carbonaceous asteroid likely contains material from the nebula that gave birth to the Sun and its planets billions of years ago.

Two years ago, the Japanese robotic Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected samples from the surface of Ryugu, which in December 2020 were successfully transported to Earth in an airtight container that traveled inside a capsule. The results of the initial analysis of these rock fragments have now been presented.

“Incredibly dark chunks”

“We are just at the beginning of our investigations, but our results suggest that these samples are among the earliest material available in our laboratories,” explained Cédric Pilorget, associate professor at the Institute for Space Astrophysics at Paris-Saclay University and lead author. Of the investigation.

The samples from the asteroid, whose exact age is still unknown, include about 5.4 grams of material. The largest rock particles are about 8 millimeters wide, making them look like “incredibly dark chunks of black pepper to the naked eye,” said Toru Yada, senior associate researcher at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and lead author of other research related to the samples, also published this Monday in the same scientific journal.

Yada and his colleagues found that the bulk density of the samples is lower than that of known carbonaceous meteorites, which is why they believe that the rocks are very porous, meaning that there are many pockets between the individual grains of the materials in the rocks. of empty space that would allow water and gas to seep through.

First step of the investigation

For their part, Pilorget and his team used a hyperspectral microscopy technique to take a closer look at the composition of Ryugu’s samples and take high-resolution photographs. The snapshots revealed that the rock particles are made up of a “hydrated matrix” that includes materials such as clay, with carbon-based compounds embedded throughout.

The French astrophysicist said the asteroid’s samples are among the darkest ever examined. “We have to understand why and what it implies regarding the formation and evolution of this material,” he commented, detailing that they also discovered traces of compounds rich in ammonia, which “could have certain implications regarding Ryugu’s origin and our understanding of the primeval material.”

These initial analyzes represent the first step in discovering what the asteroid can tell us about the early solar system, but it takes more time. “You will get a lot from the combination of additional techniques, particularly those that are capable of accessing very fine scales,” concluded Pilorget.

