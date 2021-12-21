They have to support their ex

They say that one does not know his partner until the moment he separates or divorces her, and in Hollywood there are several famous who have paid a very high price, literally, for having married those who married, because once the marriage ended, they have been forced to pay a compensation or maintenance to her ex-husbands.

Just as you hear — and read — these celebrities were sued by whoever their couples and they have asked the court that they be the ones who keep them or take responsibility for them economically speaking, because as we all know, these musical and screen stars receive income that is quantified in millions, so these men who obtain less income, are protected under the laws of U.S in this regard and receive help from their successful ex-spouses.

The list is long and today we remember the cases of child support payments to the most famous ex-husbands of the showbiz.

And in the tutorial, it helps with the ‘ugly sweaters’.

Remember that Guru can solve all your doubts about fashion and style, write to [email protected], or make your query on Twitter at @GurudelEstilo, or on Facebook, at Gurú del Estilo with the hook logo (Like and Follow us!), as well as finding many other surprises such as red carpets, designer collections, many photos , tips and other little things parents.

(Photo: AP)

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears Y Kevin Federline They met when he was part of her team of dancers. The daily coexistence, rehearsals, presentations, concerts and trips together when they went on tour made the relationship go from work to love.

Finally, after being a couple for three months, the wedding arrived, which was held in 2004 in Las Vegas. The following year, the couple welcomed the first of their children: Sean, who was born in September 2005. A year later, in September 2006, they welcomed their second and last child, Jayden.

By 2007, the relationship between Britney and Kevin was so deteriorated that the singer filed for divorce, arguing “irreconcilable differences”, amid the scandal as both requested custody of the minors. After several lawsuits in court, the judge ordered that they share custody, but months later, he obtained 20% more, as Britney was involved in a road accident, forcing the judge to rule in Kevin’s favor, granting her the custody of their children by 70%. In the end, she lost her custody of her children when she was admitted to a psychiatric facility.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kevin requested that she take responsibility not only for his children, but also for him, so Britney, since then, has had to pay personal support to the ex-dancer plus the expenses of her children, so he He receives $ 20,000 a month, 10,000 for each of the minors.

Although Federline was always thought to be a gold digger, he eventually publicly accepted that he did use the Princess of Pop’s fame, success, and money to his advantage. “I took the opportunity to improve my lifestyle as much as I could. He could go to nightclubs and have a $ 15,000 table with an open bar. I did not have to worry about how I was going to pay my car fee, for example, “he acknowledged to ‘Us Weekly’ magazine.

(Photo: AP)

Halle Berry vs. Gabriel Aubry

Who since 2014 has been paying maintenance to his ex-partner is the winner of the Oscar, Halle berry, who until this year had been paying $ 16,000 a month to Gabriel Aubry, father of her daughter, who currently has full custody of the minor.

Halle met the model at an event hosted by the house Versace. After the crush, they began a relationship that bore fruit with the birth of Nahla Ariela Aubrand, who was born in 2008. With the passage of time, the relationship came to an end and both decided to separate. What she did not count on is that he would seek to have full custody of his daughter, which was granted to him by a judge. In addition, she was forced to pay him a monthly maintenance that the protagonist of ‘Gatúbela’ transfers monthly.

However, just this year Halle raised her voice and complained about how abusive some ex-partners can – man or woman, as the case may be – who request this type of maintenance to get financial gain.

Finally, for the good of Berry, he was able to renegotiate the legal agreement and as of March 2021 he managed to cut the payments he has been making to his ex by half, leaving a monthly payment of only 8 thousand dollars. Anyway, it is not little!

(Photo: AP)

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Eleven years of marriage continue to take their toll on the actress Megan fox, because for life she has been forced to pay child support to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, star of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’. The reason? The actor suffered a road accident while he was married to Megan, which left him some sequelae, such as dizziness or vertigo, and that were the cause of him requesting financial support when he requested a divorce from the protagonist of ‘Transformers’.

A judge ruled in favor of the actor, since the aftermath of the road incident makes it impossible for him to work and, at times, forces him to spend long periods in bed, so now Megan, who has been in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly since the year past, you have to keep supporting your ex and for life! As you can see?

(Photo: EFE)

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Who joined this year to the list of celebrities who have to pay child support to their exes is Kelly clarkson. The singer got, in the middle of the year, a divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon blackstock, although not in the best terms, because a judge of the Court of Los Angeles has forced her to pay a monthly payment to the one who was also her artistic representative.

According to papers leaked by some media in the United States, the interpreter of ‘Because of you’ must pay her ex-husband the amount of 200 thousand dollars a month, which corresponds to ‘spousal and child support’. The curious thing about the case and the most outrageous thing is that she has custody of her children! Even so, the payment must be made on time.

The couple met in 2011 and married two years later. They had two children: River rose Y Remington Alexander. Kelly is one of the most influential artists in the industry and is on the list of the highest paid singers.

(Photo: AP)

Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs

Another singer who believed she had found love in her manager – like Kelly Clarkson – was Mary J. Blige, who got married with Kendu Isaacs in 2003. After 13 years of relationship, the couple decided to file for divorce in 2016. Although the settlement was expected to be peaceful and in the best of terms, the process lasted a year.

It was in June 2017 when, finally, the soul and hip hop singer managed to sign the documents in which she was officially separated, although with the small inconvenience that her ex had won the request for a monthly maintenance. Since then, the 50-year-old singer has been depositing in the account of her ex-husband the compensation to which the judge forced him in the amount of 30 thousand dollars a month.

Hello Guru:

I have an ‘ugly sweater’ holiday party but I don’t want to spend silly on a sweater that I’m only going to wear once. Does it have to be an ugly Christmas sweater?

Gaby

Hello Gaby:

Well yes, sorry. Although you could opt for a sweater with Christmas or winter motifs that works for everything, the concept is very clear, if you do not wear it, you will be ‘the boring of the party’. There is a huge variety, and the truth is that the uglier the better! As for you, I took it with philosophy and I would wear my ugly sweater just like a normal one, yes, only until before Christmas!

Guru kisses, XOXO