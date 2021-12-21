They discover a key enzyme to explain why exercise fights aging

Scientists at the University of Monash, Australia, have discovered an enzyme that is key to explaining why exercise improves our health (Getty)

It is expected that the world population increases by 2 billion people in the next 30 years , going from the current 7.7 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050, and could reach a peak of about 11 billion by 2100.

This steady increase in world population it will inevitably generate an increase in people’s health care, therefore, the health sector and governments seek to promote healthy habits so that they enjoy good health for many years. Meanwhile, science also explores new ways to make this a reality.

In a recent study, Scientists at Monash University, Australia, have discovered an enzyme that is key to explaining why exercise improves our health. This discovery has opened the possibility of drugs that promote the activity of this enzyme, protecting against the consequences of aging on metabolic health, including type 2 diabetes.

The proportion of people aged 60 and over worldwide will double in the next three decades, and by 2031, more than six million Australians will be over 65. The incidence of type 2 diabetes increases with age, so this aging population will also result in a higher incidence of the disease globally.

One of the main reasons for the increase in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes with age is the development of insulin resistance, or the body’s inability to respond to insulin, and this is often due to reduced physical activity as we age. However, the precise mechanisms by which physical inactivity facilitates the development of insulin resistance remains a mystery.

Now, Researchers at Monash University in Australia have discovered how physical activity actually improves insulin responsiveness and, in turn, promotes metabolic health. Importantly, the enzymes they have found to be key to this mechanism have the potential to be targeted by drugs to protect against the consequences of aging, such as muscle atrophy and diabetes.

The team of scientists from Monash University Biomedical Discovery Institute (BDI), led by professor Tony Tiganis, reveals that reductions in the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in skeletal muscle during aging are essential for the development of insulin resistance . According to Professor Tiganis, the skeletal muscle produces ROS constantly and this increases during exercise.

“Exercise-induced ROS generate adaptive responses that are an integral part of the health-promoting effects of exercise“, He said. In an article published this December 15 in the magazine Science Advances, the research team shows how an enzyme called NOX-4 is essential for exercise-induced ROS and adaptive responses that drive metabolic health.

In mice, The researchers found that NOX4 increases in skeletal muscle after exercise and that this leads to an increase in ROS that elicits adaptive responses that protect the mice from the development of insulin resistance, which otherwise occurs with aging or diet-induced obesity.

Importantly, scientists have shown that skeletal muscle NOX4 levels are directly related to age-associated decline in insulin sensitivity. “In this study we have shown, in animal models, that the abundance of NOX 4 in skeletal muscle decreases with aging and that this leads to a reduction in insulin sensitivity.“Said Professor Tiganis.

“Activating the activation of the adaptation mechanisms orchestrated by NOX4 with drugs could improve key aspects of aging, including the development of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes,” he said.

“One of these compounds is found naturally, for example, in cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli or cauliflower, although the amount needed for anti-aging effects could be greater than what many would be willing to consume.”

