They discover a gigantic reservoir of “hidden water” in the largest canyon in the Solar System

Researchers say they are conducting research to understand what happened to the water that once abounded on the red planet.

New data from the FREND Fine Resolution Epidermal Neutron Detector, which helps map hydrogen on the surface of Mars, from the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and the Russian agency Roscosmos discovered “significant amounts of water” in the 3,000-kilometer Valles Marineris canyon, the largest known in the solar system, about ten times longer and five times deeper than Earth’s Grand Canyon.

After detecting an unusually high amount of hydrogen in a region the size of the Netherlands in the heart of Valles Marineris, the researchers now say that 40% of the material near the surface of this 41,000 square kilometer region could be water ice or water-rich minerals, potentially offering a new way to locate the precious material in the seemingly extremely arid world.

Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO)

With the TGO, scientists can look up to a meter below this layer of dust and see what really happens under the surface of Mars and, above all, locate water-rich “oases” that could not be detected with previous instrumentsIgor Mitrofanov, of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, Russia, said in a press release.

“We found that a central part of Valles Marineris is full of water, much more water than we expected, ”said study co-author Alexey Malakhov, a scientist at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. “This is a lot like permafrost regions on Earth, where water ice persists permanently under dry soil due to constant low temperatures,” he added.

Valles Marineris is the largest canyon in the #SolarSystem & very dramatic, at some 10X longer and 5X deeper than Earth’s Grand Canyon 🤯 I hope that some of you humans may one day explore this location in person – it would be a very promising target for martian #toilet 💧 pic.twitter.com/aEPtnLBp91 – ExoMars orbiter (@ESA_TGO) December 15, 2021

In search of the water that once abounded on Mars

The discovery represents exciting possibilities for the exploration of Mars. And it was no wonder: manned missions to Mars could in the future encounter water not far from the surface, at least near the equator. The current find is thus added to different discoveries that unravel the secrets that the perhaps not so arid Red Planet hides.

An October article in Science had confirmed that the Jezero crater on Mars was once a lake. Images sent back by NASA’s Perseverance helped make the discovery. Last year, other research work had shown the presence of three underground water lakes at the south pole of the red planet.

“Knowing more about how and where water exists on Mars today is essential to understanding what happened to the water that once abounded on Mars, and helps our search for habitable environments, possible signs of past life, and organic materials from the earliest Mars days, ”said Colin Wilson, ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter project scientist.

