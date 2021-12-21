They carry out update days in emergency medicine

The Institute of Social Security of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) continues with permanent training efforts, update and certification for emergency medical care; this time through the V Academic Update Conference on Emergency Medicine.

Guillermo Victal Vázquez, Director of Health Education and Research of this institution, explained that the fifth day, held at the ISSEMyM Ecatepec Medical Center, was to provide knowledge and medical techniques highly responsive to those who work in these areas.

“Emergency medical care is one of the most sensitive issues of any health institution, whether public or private, which is regulated under strictly observed federal guidelines, and for the Institute it means a task of special relevance,” said the Director. .

Victal Vázquez added that, according to institutional figures, In the second and third level medical units of the Health network of this social security unit, more than 315 thousand 320 emergency consultations were provided, from January 1 to November 30, 2021.

Thus, Not only academic efforts are made, but the care protocols, hospital action and reaction procedures are constantly reviewed, as well as the adherence and implementation of clinical practice guidelines at the first, second and third level of care., that allow both emergency physicians, intensivists, surgeons, internists and nurses, to provide timely care to patients who request this type of service.

“These efforts are carried out in a constant and scheduled manner for timely pediatric, obstetric, gynecological, traumatic care and everything related to real emergencies of various pathologies”, he concluded.