These are the health consequences of exercising a lot

Although we know what to do exercise and eating a good diet can bring great benefits to our Health, some physical education professionals recommend not overusing exercise as it could have serious consequences rather than benefits.

It is recommended to take a good rest after each exercise performed, this because the body needs to regain energy. Some of the consequences of doing very heavy exercise routines without resting are:

Joint wear

If you exercise a lot without rest every day, you can damage your joints and your bones since they are the ones who carry most of the movements, so you could develop problems in the knees or in the back.

If you usually perform routines exceeding the recommended time, you may be damaging your cardiovascular system, since the blood vessels and the structure of the heart begin to be damaged.

Damage to the immune system

You must carry out an adequate exercise routine and apply the required breaks, otherwise your body will remain tired and your defenses will be down so it will be easier to catch colds, headaches or other illnesses.

Overtraining syndrome

It is known that way when an athlete trains too fast or seeks to accelerate his progress too fast, some of the symptoms of this syndrome are:

Fatigue

Depression

Sleep disorders

Humor changes

Headaches

Decreased physical performance

Extreme Thirst

How to avoid over training

Many times the body itself tells us when it needs a break, but here are some recommendations to know when it is time to take a break.

Drink enough water when you are exercising

Get at least 8 hours of sleep every night

Do not exercise in very hot or cold temperatures

If you are under a lot of stress, avoid doing a heavy routine

Rest for 3-6 hours before exercising again.

Remember to carry out an exercise routine according to your needs and the capacity of your body, it is best to consult with a professional who knows how to help you lead a healthy life and routine.