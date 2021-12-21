These are the first 19 Xiaomi phones that are going to be updated to MIUI 13

We already know which are the first Xiaomi smartphones that are going to receive the expected update to MIUI 13. Find out if yours is among them.

We have been hearing about MIUI 13, the next big update aimed at Xiaomi smartphones, whose launch should take place before the end of the year if we take into account the statements of Xiaomi’s own CEO. Little by little, new details about the update are known, including some of the best news that it will bring, or the devices that could be left out of the brand’s plans and not receive the update.

And, when everything indicates that there are only a few days left for the arrival of MIUI 13, a new leak from the Xiaomiui portal would have arrived to confirm the list of smartphones to be updated to MIUI 13 First of all, shortly after Xiaomi held the presentation event for its new version.

19 Xiaomi phones are preparing to receive the update to MIUI 13

According to the leak, Xiaomi would have planned to start the deployment of MIUI 13 in four different phases based on the corresponding world region. There will be specific updates for India, Europe, Japan and Europe. The deployment of MIUI 13 in China would be carried out separately.

In this sense, the vast majority of smartphones that are going to update first correspond to the Xiaomi latest high-end models, as well as some mid-range devices released in recent months. In total, there are nineteen models, listed below:

Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.5.SKAMIXM

We 11: V13.0.0.7.SKBMIXM

My 11i: V13.0.0.5.SKKMIXM

Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKIMIXM

Mi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.9.SKQMIXM

We 10: V13.0.0.1.SJBMIXM

My 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJDMIXM

Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1.SKWMIXM

Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.3.SKDMIXM

POCO F2 Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJKMIXM

LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1.SKHMIXM

POCO X3 GT: V13.0.0.1.SKPMIXM

POCO X3 Pro: V13.0.0.3.SJUMIXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.6.SKFMIXM

Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.2.SKGMIXM

My 11X: V13.0.0.1.SKHINXM

My 11X Pro: V13.0.0.3.SKKINXM

POCO F3 GT: V13.0.0.1.SKJINXM

Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.1.SKGEUXM

Your Xiaomi mobile will change: revealed other 3 new functions of MIUI 13

It follows, therefore, that the models in the list they will be the first to receive the update to MIUI 13 with Android 12. The launch of the new version is scheduled for next December 28 in China, and later its availability will be extended to the rest of the world.

Related topics: MIUI, Xiaomi

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe