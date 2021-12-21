The youth squad of America who never stood out and will now play the Expansion League

December 20, 2021 · 20:17 hs

In recent years, many footballers have emerged from the quarry of the Eagles of America; However, not all have had the same luck, because while some have reached European football, many others have gotten lost along the way and some more have wandered in the MX League and the Expansion League.

Martín Zúñiga, the promise of the Eagles that could not be

Martin Zuniga is one of the many footballers who have emerged from the Basic forces of America club and that they have not been so lucky, because since he debuted in the first team in 2003, he has gone through clubs such as Chiapas, Dorados de Sinaloa, Coffee growers, Alebrijes, Cruz Azul, Celaya, Miners from Zacatecas, Morelia and the Xinabajul from Guatemala.

In none of the aforementioned clubs has he managed to stand out, which is why at 28 he has worn so many shirts without any success. Zuniga will get one more chance at the Expansion League after Roadrunner made official the signing of the Mexican striker for the next tournament.

“The soccer club Roadrunner informs the incorporation of the Mexican forward Martin Zuniga to the squad that will play the tournament Closing 2022 of the Liga de Expansión MX. Zuniga has extensive experience in Mexican soccer within the MX League and the Expansion League, also standing out as a national team, “the statement reads.

With the Eagles of America played 40 games, scored 12 goals and gave 4 assists, being the team with the best performance since its debut, it is followed Chiapas Jaguars, with those from the jungle he played 41 games and scored 9 goals, according to data from Transfermarkt.