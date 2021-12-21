The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K finally lands in the global catalog

Xiaomi has recently included its TV Stick 4K In its global catalog, an improved variant of its USB stick that allows us to convert our old television into a Smart TV at a low price.

The new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K lands on the global market to face Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K and also Google’s Chromecast. For this reason, this new generation has more complete characteristics.

Features of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

This new gadget from Xiaomi maintains the same lines as its previous generation. Not surprisingly, it is a device that has to stand out for its hardware since its design will go completely unnoticed behind our television.

It has notably improved its RAM memory doubling its capacity up to 2GB that is combined with a Quad-core Cortex-A35 processor and a Mali-G31 GPU to be able to offer content in 4K quality without cuts. Also has 8GB of storage for apps and games.

Regarding its connectivity, it has WiFi at 2.4 and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and integrates Chromecast. It connects to our TV thanks to its HDMI connection and we can connect devices through a micro USB interface.

Regarding its software, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K makes the leap to Android TV 11. To improve our experience when it comes to multimedia content, it also has support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

We still do not have a date or official sale price. But considering the price of its Amazon counterpart it should be around 35 euros.

