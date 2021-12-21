The worst movies we saw in theaters and ‘streaming’ in 2021

Although the theaters finally opened their doors, it was a strange year for the world of cinema. Restrictions and fear of COVID-19 caused many to switch from the big screen to streaming services and some of the big releases went directly to Disney +, Netflix and HBO Max. Can you imagine going to the movies in 2021, risking your health, and finding one of the worst movies you’ve ever seen?

Let’s remember which were the films that gave us a hard time in the last 12 months.

Monster Hunter: The Hunt Begins

The curse of video game adaptations to the cinema continues. Although monsters look as good as they do in games, the story in this movie – in which soldiers from our world travel to the game’s world – makes no sense. The characters lack charisma and the fighting is boring. All the negative elements of the films of resident Evil starring Milla Jovovich are present and raised to the nth power.

Here you can find our review. If you still want to see it, you can do so on DirectTV Go, iTunes, and Google Play.

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy has starred in some good comedies, but also quite a few junk movies and this is one of them. He tries to parody the popularity of superhero films, but falls for most of their worst clichés. Character development is too forced and most jokes cause more embarrassment than laughter. The potential was there, but they totally squandered it.

You can find it on Netflix, but In this review we explain why it is better to ignore it.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

We finally got to see the infamous ‘Snyder Cut’. Although it is true that it improves some elements of the film – mainly because it dedicates more time to the character of Cyborg – in essence it is more of the same. The pace of action, dialogue and exposure are lower due to the new footage. Now we have dozens of repetitive sequences with the same information and dialogues. They say and show the same thing, but using different images and words. Others are just unnecessary padding that is useless for development. The 4: 3 aspect ratio is incomprehensible, just like its unnecessary black and white version.

If you have four free hours to spare, you can watch it on HBO Max. You can also read our review.

Reminiscence

An interesting ‘cyberpunk’ version of a flooded Florida is wasted in this film about “the dangers of homesickness.” Hugh Jackman offers his clients the possibility of reliving any memory and decides to use this technology to find the woman he loved (Rebecca Fergusson), who has mysteriously disappeared. It’s a good concept and there’s a lot of acting talent here, but the over-the-top dialogue feels like something out of a pretentious sci-fi novel. The plot is forced to unfold to unravel an uninteresting mystery, and the addiction subtext couldn’t be more clichéd.

It’s available on HBO Max, but we only recommend it to die-hard Don Wolverine fans.

In the mind of the devil (Demonic)

Neill Blomkamp was quite an interesting director. Even without reaching the heights of the majestic District 9, Elysium Y Chappie they had interesting aesthetics and things to say. So his next film couldn’t be more disappointing. This horror movie has such a plain and boring plot that it could have been made straight to DVD in the late 2000s. The digital theme – the protagonist uses technology to enter the mind of her possessed mother – is totally wasted. The characters behave like the worst stereotypes of the ‘slasher’ of the eighties.

If you find it on Prime Video, avoid it at all costs.

Tom Clancy: no regrets

A typical revenge movie with the always obvious image of the “glorious American soldier.” Their only reason for existing is a final scene in which they promise to start a cinematic ‘Tomclancyverso’. As much as we would like to see a new version of Rainbow sixWe don’t think it’s going to come true after such a bad start. It is generic and forgettable despite the always pleasant presence of Michael B. Jordan.

It’s on Prime Video too, but there’s no reason to take a look at it.

Spiral: the fear game continues

The attempt to revive the popular franchise Saw it couldn’t be sadder. It does not stand out for its visual elements. It has a plot with no surprises, the acting is poor, the villain lacks personality, and the traps — as violent as ever — lack the creativity seen in previous films. He tries to link his plot with the criticism of the police in the United States and that is not bad at all, but we wish that message was not in one of the worst films of 2021.

You can read our review here and buy or rent the film on Claro Video or Movistar Play.

Halloween Kills: the night is not over yet

Following the intriguing ‘semi-reboot’ the saga had in 2018, we had high hopes for this sequel. It’s a shame he ended up being a generic slasher whose nostalgic attachment to the original story prevents him from telling a good story or taking advantage of his best ideas, such as the general paranoia that Michael Myers arouses in Haddonfield. He doesn’t even take advantage of the return of Jamie Lee Curtis, whom he confines to a hospital bed for the entire film and doesn’t even allow him to have a confrontation with the killer.

Fortunately for everyone, it is not yet available on any streaming service for Colombia. You can find our review by following this link.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The attempt to create a film much more faithful to the Capcom video game saga than the films starring Milla Jovovich resulted in catastrophe. This is little more than a ‘series B’ movie, more concerned with referencing the games than telling a coherent story, developing the characters, or even putting some zombie action on screen. An absolute disappointment.

Our review goes deeper into this. It is not yet available on any streaming service.

The Resurrection Ring

If there is a film that we must highlight in this list, it is this “false” sequel to Ring. It is actually a Chinese film unrelated to the Sadako story that received that title in Latin America to take advantage of the popularity of the Japanese horror saga. It is a mediocre film in all respects whose main objective is “to teach young Chinese that the internet is dangerous.” His forced message and lousy dubbing only cause embarrassed laughs.

Here’s our review.

Other films that we consider among the worst of 2021 are Midnight sky, Area of ​​risk, Chaos Walking, Sentinel, The Conjuring 3 Y Monster Hunter: Guild Legends. What were the worst you ever saw?