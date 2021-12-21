The trick that the fans of America ask for Federico Viñas and it is not Furch

Federico Viñas could go to the National of Uruguay

December 21, 2021 11:24 hs

Just a few hours ago it became known that the Uruguay National I would have started negotiations with him America club to get the services of the Uruguayan striker Federico Viñas, a footballer who has felt slighted in the Eagles since the arrival of Santiago Solari to the bench.

The Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli confirmed that the Dean He has already started negotiations to add him to his squad, his departure does not seem far-fetched since he has previously sounded to reach the Necaxa and also to Atlas in exchange for Julius Caesar Furch, which denotes that America he no longer wants it.

See more news: America said goodbye to Sebastián Córdova and the fans flooded him with everything

Brian Ocampo, the right winger who would fit in America

Now that the interest of the Uruguay National for Federico Viñas, fans of America have requested a barter for Brian Ocampo, Uruguayan footballer who plays as a right winger and who would fit perfectly into the scheme of Solari.

Brian Ocampo is a 22-year-old footballer who plays on the right wing and ends his contract on December 30, currently it is valued at 4 million euros, with the whole Dean has played 98 games, in which he has scored 8 goals and provided 26 assists, according to data from Transfermarkt.