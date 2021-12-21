The son of actress Sofía Vergara, Manolo González-Ripoll Vergara, dated her in a movie

Frazer Harrison / gettyimages



Sofía Vergara is one of the Latinas who managed to succeed in the United States thanks to her performance in the series Modern Family. The Colombian is known for having an unparalleled beauty at the age of 49 and also for having a very handsome son. We present it to you!

Manolo González-Ripoll Vergara is the only descendant of Sofía and is currently single. Her story begins when the also model married José Luis González at the age of 18 and together they had Manolo. Their love did not last more than two years and they ended up divorcing, although they still maintain contact and have a cordial relationship.

Despite the fact that Sofía became pregnant young, it did not prevent her from following her dream of being an actress and with arduous effort she achieved it. Both are very close and since 2015 Manolo began to be seen more in public with his mother on various red carpets. They stole the glances!

It didn’t take long for him to attract attention because he is quite attractive and that has led him to modeling, even working directly with his mother in the movie called Stepping on our heels!, which starred Sofia along with Reese Witherspoon. There Manolo had a small role, which made him continue in the industry.

He also has a passion for production, he even dared to make two short films as a director. One was launched in 2017 and the second called Post-Mortem It has no date yet, but it is ready to be announced.

Regardless of whether her mother is famous, she has sought her own path by being in various projects such as the series Guilty party or #ThisIsCollege. In recent films he stood out for Vandal, Destined to ride and soon in The Big Feed. We cannot deny that he inherited the talent!

Manolo has his own Instagram account, where he presumes that his faithful companion and best friend is a little dog named Baguette, whom he adopted in 2018 and since then they have been inseparable. They have so many photos together!

On September 16, 2021, Manolo turned 30 and his mother left him a nice message along with a series of photographs of his childhood on social networks.

«Happy 30th birthday to the best son in the world !! You are smarter than you think, stronger than you seem and braver than you think !!! Keep up the good work Manolo !! Still sexy !!! Love u. “

Little by little, Manolo is integrated into the world of entertainment, so there is no doubt that we will see many facets of him as a director and actor.

