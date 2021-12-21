The Secrets of Dumbledore that arrives loaded with nostalgia for Harry Potter fans

The movie Fantastic Beasts 3rd Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is the next film in the Harry Potter franchise, soon to be in full celebration of its 20th anniversary with a special on HBO Max. In the midst of this celebration, the Warner Bros. Spain Twitter account has released the first official poster for the film … which arrives loaded with nostalgia for fans of the franchise.

What is more representative of Harry Potter than Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? What better represents Dumbledore than his phoenix, Fox? Considering the movie is called Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets, it’s fair to say that Warner Bros. has nailed it by announcing this first poster.

The film continues the events of AFantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald. And speaking of Grindelwald … Johnny Depp, an actor who played the character in said film, was fired after a scandal in his personal life with his wife. Shortly after, an official statement announced that the actor Mads mikkelsen (Death Stranding) would reprise the character. This decision had a mostly positive reception, although some fans still do not accept Deep’s departure. In other recent news, Mads Mikkelsen closed her Instagram account shortly after the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets was posted.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be released on July 15, 2022 after being delayed from April 15, 2022.