The salary of the protagonists of ‘Harry Potter’ is revealed

The ‘Harry Potter’ reunion It is just around the corner. In case you still don’t know next January 1 we will be able to see on HBO Max a reunion of the protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, after 21 years of the premiere of the first movie (minute of silence for that amount of time. Ok). In this production, other actors of the saga will also appear, such as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) … , and what we will see will be a set of interviews, memories and reflections of those who were part of the project (something similar to what came being the reunion of ‘Friends’, also on HBO Max).

Well, among all the ‘online’ noise that this news has generated, some fans have returned to talk on social networks about the salaries that the leading actors had in the last two films. Do you want to know? Well, pay attention, because it has nothing to do with what we can have on our debit card (pause to laugh sadly).

EMMA WATSON (HERMIONE GRANGER)

The brilliant Hermione earned $ 15 million for each of the last two films, for which she took a total of $ 30 million. Not so bad.

RUPERT GRINT (RON WEASLEY)

Harry’s best friend earned the same as Hermione: for each of the last two movies, $ 15 million, so in two years (2010 and 2011) he accumulated $ 30 million.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE (HARRY POTTER)

For ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1)’, the main character earned $ 20 million. And for part 2, too. In total, 40 million.

* If you are curious to know how much money they have today, the platform ‘Celebrity Networth’ develops it with all the data, but to give you the idea, in summary, Emma Watson’s net worth is 85 million dollars, Rupert Grint’s, 50 million, and Daniel Radcliffe, 110 million. Well, it would already be.

