“The Rock” Dwayne Johnson and his rules for success

“The Rock” Dwayne Johnson was named the highest-paid actor of 2020 on the Forbes annual list, for the second year in a row. At $ 87.5 million earned over 12 months, he is arguably the most successful man in the industry today, but nothing was easy. The man grew up with financial problems but managed to overcome them (in addition to other adversities) to reach the top.

In the path “The rock” (who will soon earn another millions for Black Adam) was learning some lessons that he has made his rules for success. Here we list them.

Don’t forget the bad times

In a special lecture he gave Johnson to the Los Angeles Lakers, the man explained that part of his mindset for success involves remembering the bad times, so he can fully enjoy the good times, and motivate himself even more. “This allows me to enter these good moments in which I have worked a lot, with a different perspective,” he said. This does not mean living in the past, but rather thinking about how much you have grown and seeing what else you can advance.

Be yourself

“He was tired of being something he wasn’t.” It is well known that Dwayne johnson He wants to leave the world of wrestling behind completely, and this is because he wanted to completely change and finally be himself, not a character. For this, he decided to change the team of managers and, he pointed out to Jaime Foxx, “it had to be me.” This has even made his relationship with fans friendly and open, which generates even more following as a Hollywood star.

Be kind

“It is good to be important but it is more important to be good.” Johnson He points out that he heard that quote when he was around 15 years old and his family was struggling to pay the rent, and that has become part of his philosophy of life. “I hope that one day, I cross my fingers, I hope that the Universe wants, that it matters that it is good with people,” he thought at the time, as he told Forbes.

Take the risk

Of course, one of the biggest risks he took Johnson It was looking for a place in Hollywood. In interviews he has said that he was afraid that another similar fighter would win a role in a film, however, he remained confident that he could achieve it. This made him the first WWE wrestler to become a Hollywood superstar. For this she had to change several things, and even lose a little weight, with each decision boosting her fame.

Do not give up

Even in his early days in Hollywood, the man was rejected and did not understand why, and he wanted people to tell him how he could improve. This did not stop him and he kept looking for paths into the industry.

You have to give it your all

“I’m not going to let this opportunity go without giving it my all.” That was what he thought Johnson (from whom we can also learn his routine) in his most important fight against John Cena, where he had all kinds of obstacles, including a pelvic injury that was going to cost him the fight, however, he decided that the injury was the least of it at that moment and that he had to give everything not only for him, but for the audience . The importance of the fight prompted him to forget about the pain and move on.

Seeks to have an impact

“I don’t want to make small movies,” he explained. Johnson to the Lakers. This might sound arrogant, but the truth is that the man has a massive vision of the impact he wants to leave on the audience. “It’s not about the money,” he noted. “We already have that”, but what he is looking for is the impact. For that reason we will always see it in blockbusters seeking international attention. This increases the money in his pockets, but also the memory that people have of him.