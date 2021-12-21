the ridiculous salary Vin Diesel received for playing Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel He has an infinity of characters and stories in his different films. Among them is Guardians of the Galaxy, which will soon release a third volume. It will be in 2023 when this adventure and fantasy film that causes so much fury returns to theaters making its great protagonists once again put themselves in the shoes of the most famous characters in the galaxy.

And, as well as Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Karen Gillan as Nebula, who will also be back in Guardians of the Galaxy is Vin Diesel. The actor, who is one of the best known in Hollywood, has been part of these films since their first release in 2014 because he plays one of the most beloved characters of all, Groot.

While he doesn’t act, since Groot is one of the animated Guardians, the cuteness he generates in all MCU fans is unmatched. Also, the only lines in this tree say “I am Groot” and that has already left a special mark on all the movies that tell this story. However, the fact that it is the same Vin Diesel The one who says these words has turned out to be much more expensive for the study than they expected.

According to what transpired in 2017 when Diesel was established as one of the three most expensive actors in Hollywood, Marvel would have paid him a total of almost 54.5 million dollars between Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2. And now, with the arrival of the third part, it is assumed that he will receive about 10 million dollars just for volume three.

It should be noted that, in 2014, with the premiere of the first film, Vin Diesel only worked on Marvel and that year he reported earnings of $ 23 million between his Groot script and some commercials. So much so that, on this occasion, he could receive the same amount of the first or, in fact, much more, but it is not yet fully confirmed how much the agreed salary is.

