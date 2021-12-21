The reinforcement that Emilio Azcárraga requested for Club América

Lately rumors of a possible arrival of Jonathan dos Santos They have become more accurate and it is that the footballer ended his contract with LA Galaxy and now he is without a team, so at Club América there would be room for him in the Closing 2022 and the decision of his arrival would have to do directly with decisions of Emilio Azcárraga.

According to the Filtered Touch column, the Mexican midfielder would arrive at the Eagles at the request of the owner of the team, who had had little interference in the team, but who after the results decided to be present and impose Jona as one of the new players in the set for the next season.

The same source reveals that Azcárraga did not consult Santiago Banos to make this decision, since he knew that the relationship between the footballer and the manager was not good, therefore, this transfer was not going to take place, that is why he had to intervene to make it so and in the next tournament will already have him in the squad.

The signing of dos Santos is practically tied, so it is only expected that the team has its deadline to announce its additions and withdrawals in the team for the next semester, so that in a matter of days it would be done official his arrival in Coapa, where it is expected that injuries are not a constant as it was with his brother Giovani.

Why did Baños not comment on the signing of Jonathan dos Santos?

This information reveals that when the soccer player wanted to reach the Los Angeles team MLS an alleged interest on the part of the azulcrema team had to be invented, with which the US squad decided to make him a better offer, which was why he did not have a good relationship with the director of the Eagles and even so he could arrive in the days following the Nest.