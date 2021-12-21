The price of the dollar today December 20, 2021; It is priced at 20.73 pesos

Find out the price of the dollar this Monday, December 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The price of the dollar today started trading at 20.73 pesos with a gain of 0.51%, compared to the reference price on Friday.

The markets of Latin America were devalued on Monday due to a greater aversion to risk due to the accelerated contagion of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The rest of the markets were weakening As Omicron infections multiply rapidly in Europe and the United States, doubling every two to three days in London and elsewhere, raising fears of massive restrictions, which could impact the global economic recovery.

The dollar index, which compares the greenback with a basket of six prominent coins, traded with a marginal decline of 0.1%, to 96,507 units.

On the other hand, the referential S & P / BMV IPC stock index it fell 1% more to 51,826.84 points at the open.

The pound sterlingMeanwhile, it lost 0.2% to $ 1.32105. While the euro It was up 0.3% at $ 1.1269, after losing 0.8% on Friday in response to the European Central Bank’s decision to take preliminary steps to move past the pandemic-era stimulus.