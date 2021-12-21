The player least loved by Leaño would stay in Chivas, he does not fit in another club

December 20, 2021 18:17

Marcelo Michel Leaño plans a total restructuring in the first team of Chivas, which is why several of the players on the current squad could end up leaving the institution before the start of the 2022 Clausura tournament.

One of those footballers could be Jesus the “Chapito” Sánchez, who barely played 3 games and added 164 minutes on the court under the orders of Michel Leaño in the Apertura 2021, thus being one of the players who had fewer opportunities with the new coach of the Flock.

What’s more, Jesus Sanchez he is the only nominal right-back with whom he has Chivas, but nevertheless, Leaño has chosen to use a left hand drive as Carlos Cisneros in that position, which shows how little confidence the technician would have in the “Chapito”.

Chivas’ options to accommodate Jesús Sánchez

Chivas I would seek accommodation for Jesus Sanchez, since he has a salary of 13 million pesos a year according to Salary Sport, however, at 32 years old, the “Chapito” he might not find accommodation in another club, so he would probably have to sit down for one more tournament.

