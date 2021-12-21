The mystery of the foreign millionaire who has bought the castle of Butrón

Once upon a time there was a castle hidden among oaks and exotic species in a lush forest. A fortress that might seem like a story, but that nonetheless exists. Its about Butrón castle, in Vizcaya, and has just opened a new owner. The famous castle of medieval origin, built over the noble house of the Butrón in the 11th century, it has just been sold for 4 million euros.

A figure higher than that sought by Ibisa, the real estate developer who owned it until these days, and who set its launch on the market a few years ago at 3.5 million euros. A spectacular building, in excellent condition, that has nothing to envy to country palaces such as the Royal Palace of Ríofrío, in Segovia, or the Casita de El Infante in El Escorial.

Butrón Castle, now with a mysterious new owner, in Vizcaya. (Courtesy / Ibisa)

Although, a value much less than the 10 million euros in which the experts set the market price of this fortress, as reflected in El Confidencial. Located just 20 minutes from Bilbao, In recent years, many companies and corporations have been interested in this architectural gem.

However, it has now been a mysterious private buyer who has acquired her. A billionaire who already raises all kinds of theories in the area. Given that it has been revealed that they do not want this castle to set up a restaurant or an events company, as the Griñón family has done on their grounds (for example), but for their own private use.

“Your personal enjoyment”

Ibisa herself announced it, citing that it would be for “your personal enjoyment.” Thus, its new owner will be able to enjoy the charms of a unique historical complex in the area. Butrón Castle dates back to the Middle Ages, but underwent various renovations throughout the 14th century. Although it would be in the 19th century when it took its particular current form.

The Marquis of Cubas, Francisco de Cubas y González-Montes, ancestor of the current Marquis Álvaro Falcó, was the architect in charge of its restoration. Its owner then, the Marquis of Torrecilla, dreams of a romantic-style fortress, with references to the Gothic ways of northern Europe.

The result is a peculiar castle with large battlements that It could be part of a Brothers Grimm story, moving away from the classic towers and fortresses of this area of ​​Vizcaya. A building with four large towers and seven floors in total, of which only one area of ​​the first one is part of the original castle.

In addition to a dungeon, a chapel, several halls and a large library. A delight for the views that fulfills its purpose, since its romantic design sought that it was an attraction more than a house For the day to day.

A centenary garden

Although, according to the new millionaire who will inhabit it, it is expected to receive guests again. Regarding the enclave that surrounds the castle of Butrón, it is no less spectacular. Its land is around 35,000 m², with a large number of fauna and flora, among which the redwoods of America, large palm trees and centenary oaks stand out.

A scenario that proves, once again, the positive impact it has the Basque Country as the destination of many fortunes both inside and outside our country. Not surprisingly, just a few days ago we were talking about Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s desire to buy a farmhouse in this community. Its historical, cultural, gastronomic and natural value continue to be a benchmark.