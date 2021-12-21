The most romantic and emotional scenes in Christmas movies

Christmas is, for some, the most wonderful time of the year. And for others, not only that, but also the most romantic. When it comes to cinema, Christmas films tend to be of two types: family (like ‘Home Alone’ or ‘How beautiful it is to live!’) Or romantic comedy (this is the case of ‘Love Actually’ or ‘Un castle for Christmas’).

Each one has its own characteristics, but there is something that does not fail in both, the romantic gesture, the love scene that melts our hearts. Such a great sequence always appears in the best Christmas movies ever.

These scenes invite us to watch precious speeches of declaration of love, to admire how the magic of Santa Claus can be used to win the favor of the other or to see how the language that one speaks is not a barrier to declare how you feel about the person you love. . Even those who are not very fond of Christmas movies will enjoy watching all these romantic scenes.

We have put together in the list that you have below some of the most emotional and romantic moments of Christmas cinema … taking into account that we have opened our hand a bit as far as the definition of ‘Christmas movie’ is concerned. Remember that there are many unusual Christmas movies and here are some of them.

1) ‘A Christmas Prince’ (2017)

It was one of Netflix’s first great Christmas movies, the first of the homonymous trilogy, and it had an unrivaled romantic moment, which was that of Richard’s proposal to Amber. “A Christmas Prince” tells the story of Amber, a journalist who is sent to Aldovia to report on Richard, the playboy prince who may resign the throne after the death of his father. When they meet, a love not without obstacles arises, but the most awaited moment arrives: the wedding request. The prince flies to her town to ask for her in front of Amber’s father’s cafeteria with a back-up speech.

2) ‘Serendipity’ (2001)

‘Serendipity’ tells the romantic story of two people who find each other after the night they met, fell in love and separated, convinced that one day they would end up together. Their search was incessant and they had nothing of the other: no address, no telephone number or even the last name to locate each other. The film tells us about many encounters and misunderstandings over the years, until we witness the last scene, when KAte Beckinsale and John Cusack finally meet at an ice skating rink on a snowy Christmas night.

3) ‘Elf’ (2003)

‘Elf’ is certainly a Christmas movie, but no one would remember to label it romantic if it weren’t for the gorgeous Buddy (Will Ferrell) and Jovie (Zooey Deschanel) first date scene. Buddy does everything possible to take Jovie to see all the places that have excited him because he wants to share his happiness with her. And Jovie reciprocates Buddy by taking him to see the impressive Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. A lovely (and Christmas) romantic double gesture.

3) ‘Family man’ (2001)



Halfway between ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘How beautiful it is to live!’, This fable introduces us to a successful businessman (Nicolas Cage) who one day wakes up as a tire salesman and married to his former girlfriend (Téa Leoni). There is a wonderful scene where Jack finds a videotape called ‘Jack Singing’ and as he plays it he sees himself singing ‘La La Means I Love You’ by The Delfonics to his wife on a birthday. It is just the moment that serves as a turning point for Jack to understand the true meaning of life and Cage knows how to represent it very well with a look of nostalgia and understanding.

4) ‘Like home nowhere’ (2008)

Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Whiterspoon) are a couple and the stars of this crazy comedy that begins when Christmas plans completely fall apart and are reduced to having to visit the houses of their four divorced plans when the holidays arrive. The couple spends the entire movie arguing and is about to separate, but Brad realizes that he is capable of having a great family with Kate if it means always being by his side. He tells her so at her parents’ house after running there to admit his mistakes.

5) ‘Just friends’ (2005)

Perhaps something forgotten now in Ryan Reynolds’ career, ‘Just Friends’ is a film in which he shared the bill with Amy Smart and Anna Faris. As Chris, a successful music producer who reconciles with his high school crush, Jamie (Smart), whom he tries to impress with money, fancy cars and a cool-guy front. He’ll have a hard time admitting that he loves her, in what is the best scene in the movie, a beautiful declaration of love set to music and with a half-hilarious, half-adorable Reynolds performance.

6) ‘Calendar love’ (2020)

Netflix’s 2020 Christmas movie was ‘Calendar Love’, starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. In ‘Calendar Love’ the protagonist is Sloane (Roberts), a perpetually single girl, who ends up meeting Jackson, a playboy with whom she will end up spending a whole year. In this film, the typical role of a man who declares himself to a woman is reversed and it is she who, after seeing Jackson in a shopping center, sneaks into a choir performance and gives him an epic speech worthy of a swoon. about how much she loves him.

7) ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

Typically attributed to Tim Burton, the film was actually directed by Henry Selick, whose stop-motion team did a fabulous job of delivering a feature film that is both a visual delight and deeply moving despite being represented by puppets. The final scene of the film is very emotional, when Jack and Sally declare their love for each other through a song in front of a huge moon. This is a very romantic and light way to finish a particularly spooky film.

8) ‘Love actually’ (2003)

‘Love actually’ is full of many romantic gestures and for many the most beautiful of them is that of Mark (Andrew Lincoln) declaring his love to Juliet (Keira Knightley) at the door of his house with some posters. But there is another that has aged even better, which is that of Jamie (Colin Firth) and Aurelia (Lúcia Moniz), a love that has been forged despite the language barrier between them. One fabulous moment is when Jamie walks up to the restaurant where she works and begins shouting his declaration of love in rather limited Portuguese. The scene breaks our hearts.

9) ‘How beautiful it is to live!’ (1946)

It is not exactly a romantic love scene, but a family love scene, but we are going to highlight the end of one of the most iconic Christmas movies. Frank Capra’s fable introduces us to George, a businessman who is going through a rough patch and who is presented with an angel who shows him what his life would be like if he had never existed. The film does not have much to emphasize how generous the Christmas spirit is, because his neighbors end up making a collection that helps him in his financial difficulties, but the ending is very endearing: George realizes that he wants to live again, he returns home and hugs his children and kisses his wife (Donna Reed).

10) ‘Christmas, good or family?’ (2015)

Not many remember this Christmas movie, despite a fantastic cast that includes Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Alex Borstein, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Seyfried or Olivia Wilde. The latter gives life to Eleanor and stars in the best of the film’s love stories, which she shares with Jake Lacy (who plays Joe); both play two strangers who meet at the airport. Their relationship begins with a lie to prevent Eleanor from having to reveal to her parents who she is really dating, but they both truly fall in love and causes her to have to run through a crowded hospital on Christmas Eve to prevent Joe from abandoning her.

11) ‘While you were sleeping’ (1995)

Sandra Bullock, in one of her first films as queen of the romantic comedy of the 90s, played here a romantic Chicago subway blockbuster who is mistaken for the girlfriend of her platonic love, whom she sees every day taking the transport , and that he is admitted to the hospital in a coma after suffering an accident. However, the crush will end up with the patient’s brother, Jack (Bill Pulman), and we seem to see him in a scene in which he walks her home and gets stuck on especially slippery ice. The Christmas lights, the cold, the ice, the music … everything combines to make love emerge.

12) ‘Single until Christmas’ (2021)

The first ever gay love Christmas movie on Netflix has been very popular with the public. It tells the story of Peter (Michael Urie) who, fed up with his family emphasizing his singleness, invites his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to spend the holidays with him. However, things go wrong and Peter ends up dating the only other gay man in town. Peter’s family will team up with Nick to end up together and he … buys an entire window to show his love for his friend! The two share a passionate kiss in what will soon be Peter’s dream plant shop.

13) ‘White Christmas’ (1954)

A classic Christmas movie, from which comes the famous song ‘White Christmas’ sung by the main character, Bing Crosby. Our selected scene is the one in which Betty (Rosemary Clooney) surprises Bob (Crosby) on the Pine Tree stage. When he walks in, he looks at him to check his reaction and that “a picture is worth a thousand words” becomes a reality. With just one glance, both actors convey the reconciliation, surprise and nerves of a couple in one of the most exciting sequences to be found in a Christmas movie.

14) ‘The Holiday’ (2006)

We owe one of the great romantic moments of Christmas movies to the disappeared for the cinema Cameron Diaz, who in this other classic of the holidays gives life to Amanda. She just left Graham (Jude Law) to go home but realizes she can’t live without him, so she runs back to the country house they’ve been to. The race is literal and is also accompanied by the beautiful music of Hans Zimmer to emphasize the moment.

