The Military Track and Blind Loyalty: What’s Next

The professional political exercise in charge of the people who represent public functions in the government is dialogue, tension, conflict, disagreements and agreements; and then more dialogue, tension, conflict, disagreements and agreements, and so on. Politics, at least in democracy, is an endless cycle of dialogue in diversity and plurality, or it is not.

The path is nonpolitical if we look at the zero-sum game as a consequence of polarization. Or rather, in the words of Maruan Soto Antaki, “Mexico is unbreathable because, regardless of belongings or the lack of them, the intellectual, political and even cultural existence of some seems to depend on the disappearance of others” (Pensar México II, 2021) .

In my opinion, there is no more eloquent and profound message from López Obrador than the one sent when he affirmed “we ask for blind loyalty to the transformation project”. Blind loyalty, in any sphere, public or private, stands at the antipodes of freedom, critical thinking and deliberation. The Federal Executive taught there, perhaps, its most profound conception of the exercise of power: unquestionable, irrefutable, indisputable, irrefutable, incontestable.

And who better aligned to such a vision of the world? The Armed Forces. There the president found the blind loyalty he asked for. Few concepts better represent the symbolic identity and professional doctrine of the military, like loyalty. In turn linked to its correlate: discipline. Only those who discipline themselves at any cost are truly loyal.

Perhaps for no other reason, the president represents with such fidelity what is known as a militaristic government, that is, “one that celebrates the superior qualities of military institutions and places them above civilian institutions.” Perhaps no quality is higher than loyal delivery to the presidential project.

We are going down the path of blind loyalty or the consolidation of democracy, but it is not possible to go both ways. They are mutually exclusive. I don’t think anyone can anticipate what it will be. Democracy is unpopular and political parties, supposed institutional conduits of plural and diverse representation, deserve the greatest mistrust, while the president and the Armed Forces deserve the greatest social trust.

Perhaps in this way it is better understood why the military intervention overflowed and will continue to overflow the constitutional contours, to now occupy more and more civilian functions, government positions and public resources.

Militarism is not a security project, it is a political project that runs through the military turned into communicating vessels of that blind loyalty, seeking to connect reticularly, window by window, with that social trust.

What follows is that the military themselves demand blind loyalty to society?

