The Mexican who played for Cimarrones and could play with Lozano at Napoli

Hirving Lozano driving the ball in a game with Napoli

December 20, 2021 5:20 p.m.

Johan Vasquez is a footballer who emerged from the quarry of Maroons, later it happened to Rayados from Monterrey and from there he went to Pumas, is currently breaking it in the Genoa of the A series from Italy, where it has aroused the interest of other clubs.

When I arrive Vasquez to the Genoa He had serious complications with the language and with the physical tone, hence he has eaten the bench during some games, today he is the undisputed starter despite the departure of Davide ballardini and the arrival of Andriy Schevchenko.

See more news: Tigres puts a salary of 94 million pesos and snatches the bomb transfer from Chivas

Napoli could bring two Mexicans together

His good performances have attracted the attention of other clubs, such as the Napoli, club where he plays Hirving lozano, so we could soon see two Mexicans wearing the same shirt, as happens in the Real Betis where are they Lainez Y Saved.

In accordance with SpazioNapoli, the actions of the Mexican central defender have caught the attention of the Neapolitan team and could go after Johan Vasquez once Manolas Greek football is gone.

In accordance with Transfermarkt, Johan Vásquez It is valued at 4.50 million euros, so it would not represent a significant expense for the whole of Luciano Spalleti