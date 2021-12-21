The Matrix Resurrections: Interview with Keanu Reeves

If you were one of those who followed the live stream of the premiere through IGN Latin America, you will have seen that it was an exclusive coverage from us in conjunction with Warner Bros., and where we had access to the cast of the film to talk a little of his participation in the film, as well as the evolution that has taken place in these almost 20 years since The Matrix and Resurrections began.

Here’s what Keanu Reeves (Neo) told IGN during the “Green Carpet” of The Matrix Resurrections, in the city of San Francisco, Ca.

IGN: Why do you think fans are so obsessed with The Matrix?

Keanu Reeves: The movies are amazing, Resurrections is amazing, and I think it’s a beautiful movie with action, with a love story and that the movie offers people something that they can trust in the sense of trying to understand the world. that surrounds them.

IGN: What is your opinion on the metaverse? Have you heard this term? The Matrix is ​​not the most positive view of this but, what is your vision.

KR: Yes. I think the Matrix Resurrections is a cautionary tale, but also a super positive one. It is not just the blue pill or the red pill, the interactions between humans and AI (Artificial Intelligence), machines, with a lot of cooperation between the parties. But there are also, you know, caveats about what The Matrix is.

Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, definitely those technological opportunities can be a connection and it can also be… a prison.

IGN: What are the similarities in both experiences (past and present) and how did you approach these roles differently?

KR: They were both incredible experiences and both films directed, I think, by visionary filmmakers. I love the roles that I had to star in and each of these stories. Having a visionary director and stories, starts from there.

IGN: How were you involved with Unreal Engine 5?

KR: It is very realistic. It was something that Lana Wachowskiy and Kim Libreri, who works on it (visual effects artist) and who worked on the previous film, brought Carrie-Ann and me to be part of the launch of Unreal Engine 5 and the connection to the Matrix. . I feel like it’s kind of an evolutionary step when it comes to photorealistic human images. I was able to get involved with this kind of tech development in the past with the Matrix movies, doing things like, you know, motion capture, face capture, virtual cameras, and all those CGIs. It has been great from 2002 to 2020, 2021, to see this evolution.