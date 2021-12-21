The Kardashian family welcomes Pete Davidson with open arms

Although Kanye West still hopes to win back his wife Kim Kardashian, the truth is that the celebrity continues to bet heavily on his current relationship with Pete Davidson, the comedian from ‘Saturday Night Live’ who became engaged to the singer Ariana Grande in 2018 and shortly before their courtship suddenly dissolved.











© Bang Showbiz

Kim kardashian





According to sources in their environment, the Kardashian-Jenner family would be just as excited as the businesswoman with her new love stage and would be looking forward to getting to know Pete in depth, from which it follows that Kris Jenner, mother of the socialite, and the brothers of the diva have welcomed the young comedian with open arms.

Video: Vida Isabelle spoiled her parents’ fans with a beautiful smile (Telemundo) Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









“Kim is very excited to have him around and Kris is directly obsessed with him. The whole family admires Pete a lot and would love to spend the holidays with him. Kim and Pete are doing great, they have many plans ahead and are very happy Kim is considering the idea of ​​traveling to Miami with him for the New Year, “an insider explained to E! News and in reference to the work that Pete will perform as host of a special New Year’s Eve program together with Miley Cyrus.

Keep in mind that Pete Davidson is one of the most popular figures on the humorous scene in the United States and, therefore, that the Kardashian clan is more than familiar with him. Kim, Kris and Khloé Kardashian probably had the opportunity to chat at length with the actor also during his last stint on ‘SNL’, a program that Kim presented and in which Kris Jenner had several fun cameos.