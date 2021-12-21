The friendly between Cruz Azul and Venados will be broadcast on TV and streaming

The start of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament is just around the corner. Next Saturday, January 8, Cruz Azul will make its stellar debut when it receives the Xolos de Tijuana for date 1 of the contest. For this reason, Juan Reynoso is working hard in the preseason with his squad, facing the first day.

A week ago, The 18 players who remained in the first team, in addition to seven from the Sub-20 of the Machine, set out for Cancun for a week of workouts on the beach. A triple day, the celestial would close the second part of the preparation with a friendly in Mérida.

As in preseason 2017, Cruz Azul will face Venados FC this Monday, December 20, at 8:00 p.m., at the Carlos Iturralde stadium, in Yucatán. The tickets for the friendly match went on sale a few days ago and their prices range from $ 100 to $ 300 Mexican pesos.

Until this Monday, that would be the only way to see the preparation meeting, since the cast had not confirmed any transmission. But nevertheless, everything changed in the afternoon, since from Mérida they confirmed that the TV channel Telesur Yucatán will broadcast LIVE the encounter in front of the celestial ones.

But that is not all. In addition, Telesur Yucatán transmits all its programs via Facebook, and the Cruz Azul and Venados match will also go via ONLINE streaming for each of the fans who do not have that channel on their cable operator.