The show business has some twins who have become famous either for singing, as for example here in Spain the musical duo Gemeliers, or for acting, as is the case of the actresses of Forced Parents, Mary Kate and Ahley Olsen but Did you know that there are celebrities who have a twin that is unknown to the rest of the world? Let’s know some of the most striking cases of celebrities who have a twin brother or sister and discover how similar they are.

The famous people you didn’t know had a twin

Models, singers, actors, actresses …there are many famous who triumph in the world and although they are admired as individual characters, the truth is that in their lives there is someone very important: their twin, that in some cases he has followed his path (although with less luck) and in others he has simply opted for a much more discreet life. These are some of the celebrities that you had no idea had a twin.

Scarlett Johansson and her brother Hunter

Although the famous Marvel Black Widow She is an actress admired around the world for years, few know that she has a twin brother named Hunter who also, is 30 centimeters! taller than her. In the past Hunter tried to be an actor like his sister but was not very lucky and went into politics, working on the Obama campaign in 2008 and now dedicating himself to organizing communities in Manhattan.

Gisele Bündchen and her sister Patricia

Admired around the world for her physique, Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous international models, but few know that she has a twin sister named Patricia who also tried her luck in the world of modeling, although not as fortunate as Gisele from whom has ended up being his manager.

Rami Malek and his brother Sami

The Oscar winner for Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek, has a twin brother named Sami and in this case, they do seem almost like two drops of water. However unlike his twin, Sami is a teacher in Los Angeles.

Ashton Kutcher and his brother Michael

The famous actor Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother named Michael who suffers from cerebral palsy. and underwent a heart transplant at age 13. In many interviews, Kutcher has explained how his brother’s illness affected him and he has always made an effort to be there for him and help him with everything he needs. In fact, as a child, Ashton faced anyone who bullied his brother at school. Michael currently works in the sales department of a company and gives motivational talks to young people with disabilities.

Vin Diesel and his brother Paul

Mark Sinclair Vincent actor’s real name Vin Diesel has a twin brother named Paul and how he works in show business although apparently, behind the cameras.

Eva Green and her sister Joy

Actress Eva Green, famous for films like 300, Casino Royale or the series Penny Dreadful, has a sister Joy who was born two minutes later than her. Unlike Eva, Joy is dedicated to raising horses with her husband in Normandy.

Laverne Cox and her brother M Lamar

Actress Laverne Cox became famous as Sophia Burset, her character in the series “Orange is the New Black”, who like her is transgender. In the series we saw her process before and after becoming a woman and precisely for the scenes in which we see her as a man, her twin brother M Lamar was present, although this is dedicated to the world of music.