The exchange that Juventus de Turin and PSG are already studying

It is undeniable that Mauro Icardi (28 years old) barely has space in the Paris Saint-Germain. The offensive plot of the current runner-up of the League 1 It is enviable, so the forward is aware of the difficulty of finding a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s eleven. Therefore, it seems that he would not frown upon a change of scenery.

As pointed La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus of Turin He would reach out to a man who was ruled out at the time by Real Madrid. Precisely, the adversary of the Gauls in the knockout stages of the Champions League. As for Massimiliano Allegri, technician of the Vecchia Signora, would have given the green light to the landing of Icardi in Turin.

Mauro Icardi and Arthur Melo, protagonists of this barter

Therefore, the Argentine striker is one of the candidates being considered by the leadership of the bianconeri to boost your attack. An operation that could be carried out with a barter. Arthur Melo (25 years old), who does not enter into Allegri’s plans in the Piedmontese box, would set course for the Princes Park.

A scene where the ex of the FC Barcelona would be reunited with Lionel Messi (34 years old) in the capital of France. Returning to the case of Mauro Icardi, he knows perfectly the A series because he competed in his day at Inter Milan. As things are, it will be necessary to follow with interest the news about this outstanding movement between Juventus and PSG.