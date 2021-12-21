The Dimensity 9000 is not only faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, it is also more efficient

From China comes the first comparison of performance and consumption of the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in front of Snapdragon 8 Gen1, or put another way, compare the 4nm TSMC (iGPU at 5nm) vs. 4nm Samsung Foundry, and there are glaring differences, enough to believe that the rumors that this SoC could also be manufactured by TSMC it is due to their performance.

In Geekbench 5, a benchmark that measures CPU performance, a single core performance of 1287 points is indicated with a power consumption of 3.5W compared to 1200 points @ 4.2W of the Snapdragon. In multicore performance, we talk about 4474 points with a power consumption compared to 3810 points @ 11.1W of the Snapdragon, so it is not only 16% slower, but consumes 14% more energy despite using the same core configuration at a lower speed, which shows the efficiency of the manufacturing process.

For every watt consumed, the Dimensity 9000 delivers 457 points, compared to 343 points for the Snapdragon.

On GPU, with the benchmarch GFXBench Aztec Ruin @ 1440p, the iGPU of the MediaTek offers 42 FPS with 8.2W consumption, compared to 43 FPS @ 11.2W of the Snapdragon. For every watt consumed, the MediaTek SoC delivers 5.12 FPS versus 3.84 FPS for the Snapdragon.