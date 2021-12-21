The details of Sebastián Córdova’s agreement with the Tigres

In the absence of an official statement through social networks, Sebastian Cordova is a new player of Tigers Facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament, after not entering into the plans of Santiago Solari, technician of the America club, due to his poor football performance since the board, headed by the sports president, Santiago Banos, assigned it the historical number ’10’.

According to information from Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, a Fox Sports reporter, the Mexican midfielder signed four years with the team belonging to San nicolas de los heros, New Lion, commanded by Miguel Herrera, who knows him perfectly after having directed him in his time with the Eagles.

Sebastián Córdova must earn a place in the starting eleven

It is worth mentioning that the table Feline has one of the best squads of the maximum Mexican soccer circuit, therefore, the competition for a position in the starting eleven will be close, since the ‘Louse’ has in the midfield mainly: Guido Pizarro, Juan Pablo Vigón, Rafael Carioca and even Jesus Dueñas, who also plays as a winger.

What happened to the exchange with Chivas?

Note that at first there was talk of an exchange with the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, where Uriel Antuna was also involved; However, the negotiations did not reach good terms due to the high salaries of both elements, although both Club América and the Sacred Flock they were criticized for their intentions.

Now the main objective of Sebastián Córdova will be to regain his level, the same that he lost since his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the Mexican team achieved the bronze medal after beating Japan, the 24-year-old being a fundamental piece in the scheme of Jaime lozano.