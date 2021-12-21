The deleted scene from No Way Home with an Endgame character

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is already in theaters where it sweeps the box office and delights fans with many surprises for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, some of them did not reach the final cut, as is the case of a scene that had a character that already appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

As revealed on Instagram by Lexi Rabe, the actress who played the five-year-old daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow) in Avengers: Endgame, Morgan Stark appears in a deleted scene from No Way Home.

I loved the movie, although the scene in which I appeared was eliminated, “he revealed along with several photos from the premiere. No further details are known about the sequence of Iron Man’s daughter or if Paltrow, who already participated in another scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home, appears in the deleted footage alongside Rabe.

In addition, the images included a short text. “The best night ever. I don’t care if they cut my part. I’ve missed my Marvel family. The movie is great. I hope to start shooting soon.”

The young woman shared several publications with more images of the premiere from Spider-Man: No Way Home, posts in which he talked about his future in the MCU.

Very excited to see what is coming in the future. I hope Marvel is still in my future but, either way, what a way to start, “he wrote.

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, Rabe left his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the air. “People are asking me if I will appear in another movie, but I don’t know,” he told ComicBook in 2019.