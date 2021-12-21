The crazy theory that Anne Hathaway is married to the reincarnation of William Shakespeare

When we say that you can find everything on the Internet, it is that you can really find anything you can imagine. It is also the case of conspiracy theories, such as the one we explain to you today.

This theory has as protagonists the actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, the producer Adam shulman. Well, already a third party, William Shakespeare himself.

Before we proceed to tell you about it, we will give you a bit of context about Anne and Adam’s love story. The two met at an event in 2008 and say it was a kind of love affair. They finally married in 2012 in a dream wedding in which the actress from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ She wore a flowing wedding dress designed by Valentino Garavani, with a crystal ribbon that crowned her head, inspired by the 1920s. Together they have had two children, Jonathan and Jack, the latter being born in 2019.

Well, there are those who assure that this idyll did not begin in 2008, but a few centuries before, specifically at the time when William Shakespeare lived. The wild theory suggests that Adam Shulman is the reincarnation of Shakespeare, and that Anne is also the reincarnation of the writer’s wife.

What is this theory based on?

Yes, we know it sounds crazy, but proponents of this theory claim to have supporting evidence: First, many see a somewhat unsettling physical resemblance between Adam and Shakespeare.

Also, here comes the fat, William Shakespeare’s wife was named after Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. But the thing is not there, because one of the best known verses that the legendary writer dedicated to his wife is this: “Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other”.

Has Shakespeare kept his promise and returned to fall in love with his wife again? If you have been wanting to know more, in the video above we tell you all the details.

