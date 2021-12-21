The controversies of Chris Pratt that have led him to be canceled so many times – FayerWayer

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor is back in the spotlight after a controversial publication in which He dedicated a few words to his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

And it is that apparently Chris Pratt wrote things that before the public were “extra” such as thanking Katherine for having given him “a healthy daughter.” This became awkward since the son he had with his ex, actress Anna Faris, has suffered from serious health problems since he was born.

“Really. Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone to look at you like this !! Know!? We met at church. He has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I put my headphones on to choke it, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That is the trade. His heart is pure and belongs to me. My greatest treasure along with my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. What you do know, you know is saying a lot. It’s his birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get you anything, I’ll tell you to look back at this post. I love you darling”, – Chris Pratt on social media

Chris pratt Chris Pratt posted a wild “love” message on his social media and has now been criticized once again (Instagram)

“You have a son with your ex-wife who unfortunately suffers from health problems from a very young age and you can’t think of anything else than to upload a post with your new wife and emphasize that she has given you a super healthy daughter.” “What a heartless airhead that Chris Pratt to upload a photo with his new wife emphasizing his healthy daughter having another with health problems,” expressed some users.

They may not have meant it with bad intentions or as an insult, but they say “don’t do things that seem bad” right? Pratt forgets that the Internet is unforgiving and has now been canceled again.

This is not the first time this has happenedWhy has he been so hated? Here we show you some of the controversies that have marked its reputation.

Little Jack was born premature

Anna Faris Anna Faris has spoken on several occasions about the strength of her son Jack

In context: Pratt’s son Jack, who is now 9 years old, was born premature and had to undergo numerous operations to survive.

“When Jack was born two months earlier, it was a huge shock. And suddenly, your world changes completely, “said Faris on his podcast, Unqualified, in 2018. “Jack had some hernia surgeries, some eye surgeries and he also had a little heart problem.”

The diagnosis that the doctors gave of her son was not encouraging but she she held on to believe that she would hold him in her arms to watch him grow.

Faris was married to the actor for eight years and although they both agreed maintain a cordial relationship to raise his son and see for his well-being, fans do not forgive what is posted.

Racist tweets

In October 2012, Pratt posted a photo of a Bank of America ballpoint pen with the “Made in China” label stamped on it. “I feel like someone smarter than me could make a joke about this,” Pratt wrote.

The memes did not take long to begin to flow, pointing to the actor as “racist” and launching publications of other phrases that the actor would “say” in that same context.

The worst “Chris”

Pratt got caught up in a social media popularity competition with Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, with whom he shares credits in the saga of Avengers. Chris Pine was also mentioned for being called “Chris”, evidently.

Users took a poll to define the “best Chris” and Pratt took last place. Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana They took to social media to say he was a great person. His wife also posted a strong message:

“Is this really what we need? Many things are happening in the world and people are struggling in many ways. Being bad is so yesterday. There is enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need, not pettiness and bullying. Let’s try that, ”he said.

Accused of attending an anti-LGBT church

In 2019, Juno’s star, Elliot page, singled out Pratt for being a member of the Zoe Church in Los Angeles. This allegedly has ties to the Hillsong Church, which is known to be “anti lgbt.” The actor defended himself claiming that none of this was true. “It was recently hinted that I belong to a church that ‘hates a certain group’ and is ‘notorious for its anti-LGBTQ stance.’ Nothing is further from reality”, Said the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy on his Twitter account. “I belong to a Church that opens its doors to absolutely everyone “.