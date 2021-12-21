The confession of Julio César Chávez Jr. after defeating David Zegarra

Chávez Jr. stressed that his return to boxing occurred amid a series of deficiencies outside the ring (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

After almost five months without fighting above the ring, Julio César Chávez Junior returned to professional boxing with a victory over the Peruvian David Panther Zegarra last weekend. The Mexican managed to defeat his opponent by way of a unanimous decision. Although the judges’ cards were not released, Chavez Jr. got a victory.

Different sports specialists gave their opinion on the performance they saw from Julito above the ring, even his own Julio César Chávez shared his analysis of the fight in which he argued his discontent with his son. But the one who had stayed out of the fight was Chavez Jr. At least that’s how it was at the end of the fight.

Recently, through social networks, Julio César made a confession that coincided with the words of his father. He accepted the shortcomings in his return to boxing and noted that he was far from his best level as a fighter.

Julio César Chávez accepted that he lacked preparation to face David Zegarra (Photo: Twitter / @ TimBoxeo)

Through his official Instagram account, he uploaded a series of temporary stories in which he spoke about his fight last Saturday, December 18, and accepted that he lacked further preparation before competing against him. Panther Zegarra.

“I’ve heard a lot that if I looked good in the fight, if I didn’t look good. I think I looked good, a nice fight for people. I don’t think I was even close to seeing myself as in my best days “

Chavez Jr. stressed that his return to boxing came amid a series of shortcomings outside the ring, such as his lack of fights over a prolonged period, as well as the rehabilitation process that you experienced in previous months. He put in balance his physical work and the preparation that he hastened to be in the optimal conditions to fight against the Peruvian.

“The truth is that I lacked more preparation, remember that I was leaving a place, I was a month”

Julio César did not dismiss his entire fight and pointed out that in some rounds he was better than his rival (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

On the other hand, Julius Caesar did not dismiss his entire fight and he pointed out that in some rounds he was better than his rival, so he praised his work he did and the little time he had to return to the ring. He also emphasized the new modality with which he began to work after resuming his career as a professional boxer.

“It has been difficult to adapt to the new way of training. I liked flashes, moments of the fight in which I looked good, but (lack) continuity and thus continue working. As I say, youI was three and a half months without anyone and I had a month to train“Said the 35-year-old fighter.

Despite his age and the direction his career took in professional boxing, Julio César Junior described the feeling he had when gaining weight to face the Peruvian. It should be remembered that the fight was agreed to ten rounds and not twelve – as fights usually are – so the physical wear it was less than in other types of combat.

Julio César Chávez Carrasco told his Instagram followers that he will seek to agree to two more fights like the one he starred in last Saturday (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

“I felt a little heavy at the weight I fought, but I feel good, I didn’t feel old or anything. I feel like I still need to continue training, I had to run this fight more, ”Chávez Jr. pointed out.

Regarding his future plans, Julio César Chávez Carrasco told his Instagram followers that He will seek to agree to two more fights like the one he starred in last Saturday. Although he did not reveal who his next rivals would be, he explained that he would like to face boxers with greater difficulty.

“Yes I would like to do two more fights like this and then looking for a more attractive fight for the people, “said the son of the Mexican boxing legend.

KEEP READING:

Why Julio César Chávez was not satisfied with Junior’s performance on his return to the ring

Julio César Chávez Jr. returned to the box with a unanimous decision victory against Peruvian David Zegarra

Video: this was the moment when Gignac sang with the MS Band live