The characters played by Johnny Depp, the best Hollywood actor

Johnny depp have demonstrated be the best actor in hollywood, therefore, you will receive the Donostia Award at San Sebastian Festival.

The interpreter of iconic characters such as “The Hatter”Won this award for being considered one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography.

Throughout his career, Depp has played almost a hundred iconic characters, in which, he has shown his potential as the best actor.

What movies has Johnny Depp acted in?

Johnny Depp, the best actor in Hollywood, began his career at age 21, making his debut in the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in 1984.

However, his rise to fame was in 1987, when he was part of the series “21 Jump Street” and became an idol among teenagers.

From there, the American actor has worked in more than 70 film productions, of which his various appearances with Tim Burton stand out.

Among the most remembered Johnny Depp films are:

The young scissorhands

It was in 1990 when the American actor participated for the first time in a Tim Burton film. In the gothic Christmas tale, the actor played the young man Edward Scissorhands.

Pirates of the Caribbean

In the saga he played the endearing pirate Jack sparrow, a character with whom he won the affection of several generations.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Starring Johnny Depp and directed by Tim Burton, in which the actor offers one of his most memorable and fun performances as Willy Wonka.

Alice in Wonderland

Again he is part of the cast of a film directed by Tim Burton, where he plays The Hatter.

And to the list are added “The Arizona Dream”, “Who does Gilbert Grape love?”, “Chocolat”, “Ed Wood”, “Sleepy Hollow”, “Dead Man”, “Donnie Brasco” and “Fear and disgust in Vegas.

After years of career, hard work and endearing characters, Johnny Depp has been considered the best actor in Hollywood.