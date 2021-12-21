The case of a Venezuelan who was denied urgent medical attention for wearing ‘shorts’ ends in an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office (and thousands of ‘memes’)

The unusual ban on the entry of a Venezuelan to a health center, located in a wealthy area of ​​Caracas, because he did not have the appropriate clothing went viral on the networks and unleashed an irrepressible wave of comments and ‘memes’. The Public Ministry has already opened an investigation.

In his Twitter account, the communicator Gabriel Balbás briefly described the situation he experienced when he arrived at a health care module in Chacao Health, a body attached to the Mayor’s Office of Chacao, a wealthy area of ​​the Miranda state, which is part of Greater Caracas.

Balbás recounted in his trill that when he arrived at the headquarters of that health institution in Los Palos Grandes, a residential and commercial middle-class urbanization, he was told that he could not enter the place because he had short pants, commonly called ‘shorts’ in Venezuela.

“Really? I mean, I have an ailment and I have to take care of my clothes. Fuck me! This is medical care, not a party!“, public.

I arrive at the Salud Chacao module in Los Palos Grandes. They tell me I can’t go in because I was wearing shorts. Really?? I mean, I have an ailment and I have to take care of my clothes. Don’t fuck with me! It’s medical care, not a party! 😤😤🤡🤡 – Gabriel Balbás (@gabrielbalbas) December 13, 2021

His tweet, which became a trend, generated rejection reactions and sarcastic comments about the way patients had to be dressed in order to be cared for.

In addition, the head of the Venezuelan Public Ministry, Tarek William Saab, published that a prosecutor for the protection of human rights had been appointed to investigate what was reported by the communicator.

#Designated 34th National Prosecutor on the Protection of Human Rights, to investigate the events in which Salud Chacao personnel # prevented attention to a #patient because of their “way of dressing” … HEALTH IS A HUMAN RIGHT – Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) December 15, 2021

Later, Balbás clarified in two other interactions that finally was treated in another health center and that the reason for your urgency It was due to a blocked pathway. Therefore, she went to ask Salud Chacao if they could replace her. “By not passing the treatment, the pain was twisting me,” he explained. In addition, he added that since his abdomen hurt, and the site was only two buildings away, he did not think about putting on pants. “He was sporting,” he wrote.

What did Salud Chacao reply?

In a thread of tweets, the municipality’s health service, governed by the opposition Gustavo Duque, regretted “the adverse situation” that had occurred and promised to carry out one “investigation of the factors that could influence what happened, in order to build mechanisms to prevent it from happening again. “

Despite these apologies, the statement clarified that the center visited by Balbás was “an outpatient clinic for specialized outpatient consultations” and that “the regulations for entering this type of enclosure are adjusted to prevent contagion“.

According to his response, the people who are going to receive care and the workers “must access with clothing that covers most of the body”, but this “rule is ignored” when there is “an emergency or urgency where assistance is required immediately. “.

The Los Palos Grandes Specialty Center is an outpatient clinic for specialized outpatient consultations. The regulations for entering this type of enclosure are adjusted to prevent contagion https://t.co/dSeEEJ1wXF – Salud Chacao Oficial (@SaludChacao) December 14, 2021

In this regard, Balbás critical that the center issued a statement about the incident and did not contact him directly. “In the end, the issue is the image because of the controversy, not the specific case of what happened to me,” he said. Similarly, he asserted that no local authority, such as a councilor, contacted him for more details.

Do you know how many of the councilors of Chacao – those who 1 month ago spent their time campaigning in the plaza “listening” to the neighbors – communicated with me yesterday, right? Exactly! NONE! – Gabriel Balbás (@gabrielbalbas) December 14, 2021

Avalanche of ‘memes’

Balbás’s public complaint caused users to pour a wave of ‘memes’ onto the networks, where they made fun of what happened through photos of public figures dressed elegantly for an event.

Among the tweets was the image of Osmel Sousa – a renowned businessman of Cuban origin who for decades was linked to the field of beauty pageants in Venezuela – when he fainted in the middle of a dance rehearsal for a television program called ‘Nuestra Latin beauty ‘, where she acted as a jury.

The ‘memes’, which received thousands of ‘likes’, alluded to the clothes that someone who wanted to be treated at Salud Chacao should wear and related what happened to the world of the catwalks and the show.

Other netizens joked with fictional characters, including Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) from the movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, the relentless director of a fashion magazine; Homer Simpson and Buzz Lightyear, from the film ‘Toy Story’.

One more user added the photos of knees covered with masks as a sarcastic response to Salud Chacao’s argument about appropriate clothing for “contagion prevention.”

If you wear shorts, remember the biosecurity measures … masks can be used on the knees and calves for greater security! collaborate! pic.twitter.com/fSwD35I6Pi – Yosie Zhang (@yosiezhan) December 14, 2021

