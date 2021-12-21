This pandemic year did not stop love from doing its thing, despite all odds, famous like Ana Serradilla, Ariana Grande and Paris Hilton received the ring, taking their relationship to the next level, swearing everlasting love at the altar.

And, as expected, the famous ones that we will mention wore wedding dresses of large firms such as Dolce & Gabbana, Vera Wang and Óscar de la Renta, because they did not spare any expenses for the celebration.

They were acts that made us sigh and believe in love again, such as the beautiful wedding of Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez, among others. that became an event iconic of the year 2021, so it is worth remembering which celebrities gave us a chair in styling wearing a white dress, veil and bouquet.



Photo: Instagram @fernandagmtz

Here we tell you which were the best wedding dresses of the famous of the year 2021.

Paris hilton

In a celebration that lasted three days, the businesswoman wore 7 dreamy designs to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. And although all wedding dresses We fell in love, the design in the hands of Óscar de la Renta could not go unnoticed, because this model that Paris wore at the ceremony was inspired by the wedding dress by Grace Kelly. This design consists of a sheer neck top and a floral lace tulle skirt, accompanied by a huge veil that was the ideal touch for her outfit.



Photo: Instagram @parishilton

Lily Collins

The actress who married the film director Charlie McDowell made us sigh with a moving romantic ceremony, but especially with the wedding dress of lace, of the signature Ralph Lauren.

A mermaid cut design with long sleeves, illusions and a small train that also included a lace hooded cape that made her look like a princess on such a special day.



Photo: Instagram @lilycollins

Fernanda Gomez

One of the celebrations that took place at the beginning of the year was the wedding of the destination and lifestyle influencer Fernanda Gómez with Canelo Álvarez, one of the most anticipated weddings!

For the religious wedding, Fernanda wore a dress fitted-waisted, sleeveless princess dress from Elie Saab, a design accompanied by a beaded headdress and a large veil.



Photo: Instagram @fernandagmtz

Ariana Grande

With a design inspired by Audrey Hepburn, Ariana Grande celebrated her love in a ceremony at home, but, although the celebration was intimate, the singer wore a great dress white column, strapless and a low back in the hands of Vera Wang.



Photo: Instagram @arianagrande

Ana Serradilla

The Mexican actress recently moved us to tears by joining her life to businessman Raúl Martinez Ostos with a spiritual ceremony and a dress that stole everyone’s glances.

A design fitted, with halter neck, print with details in the form of leaves and transparencies.



Photo: Instagram @la_serradilla