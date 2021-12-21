The audience for The Game Awards 2021 continues to grow; that of the Oscars and Emmys collapses

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Game Awards is a controversial awards show that has been criticized for a number of reasons. However, it seems that the production led by Geoff Keighley is doing something right and that is that its audience continues to grow, while that of other awards shows plummets.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, The Game Awards 2021 had an audience of 85 million views on livestream. This represents growth from last year, when The Game Awards 2020 reached 93 million people on the internet.

Official figures indicate that the official channels of The Game Awards 2021 had millions of views. To be exact, the show had 3.35 million unique views on Twitch, while on YouTube it reached 1.75 million watch hours. With all this we can see that it is an event that is a real success.

“We are grateful to be able to return to a face-to-face ceremony in 2021 and to continue to build on our success with significant international growth in 2021,” explained Geoff Keighley, event producer.

The current format of The Game Awards debuted in 2014 with 1.9 million views. Little by little, the format has grown in popularity, reaching the enormous numbers of recent years.

Related Video: TOP 5: Most Disappointing of 2021

The Game Awards grows and other awards shows plummet

One point that stands out is that The Game Awards 2021 is a transmission that continues to grow, while other awards ceremonies are losing relevance.

According to information from Nielsen, the 2021 Oscar Awards ceremony had a rating of 2.21 points and an audience of 10.4 million people. This represents a drop of more than 50% in both metrics compared to their 2020 numbers and the worst numbers in the history of the awards show.

This is a phenomenon that we can also see in other awards ceremonies. In 2020, the Emmys reached their lowest viewership in history with just 6.36 million viewers. Although the 2021 edition recovered a bit (reaching 7.83 million viewers), the television awards ceremony continues to live one of its lowest points.

For its part, the audience for the Grammys has also dropped considerably. In 2019, the music industry awards ceremony had 19.9 million viewers, while the 2020 one had 18.7 million viewers. What about the 2021 edition? It reached its lowest rating in history with only 8.8 million viewers.

Crisis in the deliveries of previews (image: CNBC)

You cannot compare the audience figures for The Game Awards 2021 with those of these awards shows simply because the Keighley event is available for free on the Internet globally. However, what can be done is to see one event grow, while the others go through a crisis stage. This is clear proof that although The Game Awards 2021 are far from perfect, they do what it takes to pique the interest of the audience.

What do you think about this new? Do you think The Game Awards continue to grow year after year? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see all of our coverage of The Game Awards 2021.