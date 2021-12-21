Ten films of the actor on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max on his birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Monday, December 20, actor Jonah Hill turns 38.

The American interpreter began his career in the 2000s, mainly venturing into comedies.

In that sense, their roles stand out in films such as Superbad, Funny People and The Departed in Class.

In addition, he has been twice nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor, for his roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

In recent years he directed the film Mid 90′s, starred with Emma Stone in the Maniac series and will soon premiere one of the last great premieres of the year: Do not look up, which premieres on Friday on Netflix and where he will be with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett.

On his birthday, we leave you 10 Jonah Hill movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max.

Ten Jonah Hill Movies

Gun Friends (HBO Max)

Based on the true story of two young men who landed a $ 300 million Pentagon contract to arm America’s allies in Afghanistan.

The Wolf of Wall Street (HBO Max – Amazon)

Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an ambitious stockbroker who rises to enormous levels of wealth, but his methods are not entirely legal.

Don’t worry, it won’t go far (HBO Max – Amazon)

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix plays cartoonist John Callahan in his fight after the accident that changed his life.

Accepted (HBO Max)

When all the colleges turn him down, a high school bum decides to start his own high school on a dilapidated property.

Mid 90′s (Amazon)

Stevie, a 13-year-old in 1990s Los Angeles, spends the summer dividing himself between his troubled family life and the new group of friends he meets at the Motor Avenue skate shop. Directed by Jonah Hill.

There is always time to laugh (Amazon)

Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann and an all-star cast of Hollywood’s funniest actors come together in Judd Apatow’s comedy about life, death, and the hilarious issues in between.

Superbad (Netflix)

Hoping to have sex before starting college, Seth and Evan try to buy alcohol for a party, setting off a wild series of misadventures.

This is the end (Netflix)

Seth Rogen and a group of famous Hollywood actors play themselves in this dark comedy about the end of the world.

Close Neighbors of the Third Kind (Star +)

The only thing more dangerous than the threat that the good citizens of suburban Glenview face are the four guys who came together to save it. With Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn and Jonah Hill.

False identity (Amazon)

When Michael Finkel (Jonah Hill), a discredited New York Times reporter, meets the suspected FBI-wanted killer Christian Longo (James Franco) – who has appropriated Finkel’s identity – his investigation gradually turns into an unforgettable one. cat and mouse game. Based on real events.